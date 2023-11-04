There are a lot of mobile manufacturers out there, each with its own advantages and drawbacks. The best OnePlus phones offer up alternatives to an Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device, and in recent years the brand has been able to create high-spec phones at a more affordable price. Our list of the best OnePlus phones features a range of devices that suit any budget.

From the incredible OnePlus 11 to the respectful OnePlus Nord N20 5G, we can help you find the best OnePlus smartphone for you, be it for taking pictures, gaming, or general use. OnePlus isn’t the perfect manufacturer for everyone, so make sure you check out our guides to the best Samsung phones, best gaming phones, and best rugged smartphones to get a good look at a range of devices.

The majority of these phones are readily available in the US, though there’s the odd exception, in which case, you might find that there’s some inflation in the price. It’s important to read the fine print when purchasing any of these devices to ensure that they’re compatible with your cell phone provider.

Here are the best OnePlus phones in 2023:

1. OnePlus 11

The best OnePlus phone on the market.

OnePlus 11 specs:

Display 120Hz 6.7” AMOLED (1440 x 3216) Battery 5000 mAh Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8-16GB Storage 128-256GB

Pros

Great performance

Beautiful 120Hz 6.7” AMOLED display

Reasonable price

Rapid charging

Cons

Doesn’t have wireless charging

Downgrade for the camera from the OnePlus 10 Pro

If you want the most powerful device that OnePlus has to offer, consider the OnePlus 11. The price is more than reasonable for what you get; firstly, the stunning 120Hz 6.7” AMOLED display, which is nothing short of a treat for the eyes.

This impressive screen helps to make the OnePlus 11 the best phone to come from the manufacturer to date. To match an impressive display, the smartphone boasts a 13-hour battery life. Then there’s the RAM and chipset. Combine these with the storage, and you have a powerful device that can smoothly run streaming services, games, and multitasking. There are many phones out there that share the same tech, but most cost more than $1,000.

While there’s no denying that the OnePlus 11 is a great smartphone, we do have to point out that there is a slight downgrade when it comes to the camera. It caps at a two-times zoom, while the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 3.3-times zoom. Still, the camera on the OnePlus 11 does rival other high-end devices.

In a strange move for a flagship device, the OnePlus 11 is missing wireless charging. This isn’t a deal breaker, but for some, the convenience of wireless charging makes it a sought-after feature. Find out even more about this fantastic flagship in our OnePlus 11 5G review.

2. OnePlus 10 Pro

The best OnePlus for photos.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs:

Display 120Hz 6.7” AMOLED (1440 x 3216) Battery 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8-12GB Storage 128-256GB

Pros

Excellent camera

Great battery

Stunning display

Cons

Not as powerful as the OnePlus 11

Charging speed could be better

Although the OnePlus 11 reigns supreme as the best OnePlus phone, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider its predecessor when selecting your new device. This cell phone has a slightly better camera than the latest OnePlus device, and that alone means you might want to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro, particularly if you like to take pictures, capture videos, and unleash your creative side.

Like a lot of other phones out there, there are multiple prices for this model available depending on how much storage you need – up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB.

With a 5000 mAh battery, you know the charge in your device will last. But, if it’s pure power that you’re after, you might want to spend a bit more money and go for the OnePlus 11. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is still an impressive piece of equipment, and when you combine that with the beautiful display, incredible camera, and solid battery, it’s hard to argue that you can get a better value for money.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a great smartphone that meets the needs of mobile gamers and creators while also offering all of the basic features, including 5G, for those who are after a high-performing phone for general use. However, its charging capabilities trail behind the OnePlus 10T, so that’s something to bear in mind should get a charge in ten minutes matter to you.

3. OnePlus 10T

The best OnePlus for gaming.

OnePlus 10T specs:

Display 120Hz 6.7” AMOLED (1080 x 2412) Battery 4800 mAh Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8-12GB Storage 128-256GB

Pros

Good cooling system

Slick design

Features a hyperboost gaming engine

Cons

Not as powerful as the OnePlus 11

Cameras are subpar to the OnePlus 10 Pro

If it’s gaming that interests you the most, the OnePlus 10T features a cooling system that helps to keep your phone from overheating while you play. It’s a common problem for mobile gamers, so to own a cell phone that takes longer to feel the effects of running a game is a real bonus. The hyperboost gaming engine that sits inside the OnePlus 10T enables a GPA frame stabilizer and GLC (GPU load control).

Of course, there are other features that help to make this one of the best OnePlus phones you can buy. For instance, the smartphone operates at an impressive speed courtesy of its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset (though the OnePlus 11 does admittedly nudge out in front due to a slightly superior chipset).

Finally, I feel the need to mention that not only does the OnePlus 10T feature a stunning display that rivals the latest flagship OnePlus device, but it also features superior charging that gives you a full day’s power in just ten minutes – yet another reason to buy it if you’re after a gaming phone, if you ask me.

4. OnePlus Nord 2T

The best OnePlus for value.

OnePlus Nord 2T specs:

Display 6.43-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400) Battery 4500 mAh Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 RAM 8-12GB Storage 128-256GB

Pros

Good price

Decent charging speeds

Cons

Weaker battery compared to other OnePlus phones

Not readily available in the US

Lacks wireless charging

Let’s get the most awkward thing about the OnePlus Nord 2T out of the way. It’s not readily available in the US. While this is objectively quite annoying for those who are after this device, just like with the best Xiaomi phones, you can get this cell phone through third-party sellers, though that does mean that its initial price is likely to increase.

Still, if you can get your hands on this device, it’s perhaps the best phone for those on a budget. One of its most appealing traits is the impressive recharge speeds, even with the lack of wireless charging.

The screen refresh rate sits at 90Hz, and while that might not contend with some of the big hitters on this list, it does still put the OnePlus Nord 2T above other phones that match a similar budget. Typically, phones between $300 and $500 cap out at a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. Not only does the phone have impressive refresh rates for its price, but OnePlus integrated it with the same charging power as its heavy-hitting devices, like the OnePlus 10 Pro, so this budget phone also has superior charging on its side.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a decent setup for a budget phone. The 50MP main camera, coupled with the 8MP ultrawide and 2MP mono cameras, does mean it offers a decent camera setup for its price range.

5. OnePlus Nord N20 5G

The best OnePlus budget option.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G specs:

Display 6.43-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400) Battery 4500 mAh Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

Pros

5G on a budget

Readily available in the US

Cons

Not as powerful as other phones

Not a great camera

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G just about makes it onto this list as it’s an affordable way to get 5G. I’d go so far as to say that’s one of the most appealing aspects of the phone. You see, this smartphone can’t contend with the likes of the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro when it comes to power and the like, but it is a standout amongst similar devices from other manufacturers.

This device is also readily available in the US, so consumers stateside don’t have to worry about the struggle that may come with getting their hands on a OnePlus Nord 2T. The Nord 2T is the superior device, though that superiority does come with upwards of parting with at least an extra $150. However, that extra cost can also net you up to an extra 6GB of RAM and double the storage capacity.

The cheap 5G capabilities and reasonable systems make this phone a worthy purchase for those seeking to pick up a smartphone without the eye-watering cost of a top-of-the-range Samsung or iPhone. The OnePlus Nord N20 also has a luscious display, so while it clearly doesn’t match up to other devices in most ways, there are still aspects that make it a bargain grab.

6. OnePlus Nord N30 5G

The best OnePlus for a first phone.

Display 6.72-inch IPS LCD 120Hz (1080 x 2400) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB

Pros:

Cheap

Good battery

Nice screen

Cons:

Has a weaker chipset than rival devices

Camera isn’t great

While the OnePlus Nord N30 isn’t likely to win any awards for innovation or outstanding features, it comes in at a very reasonable price with specs that are good for a first phone. If you’re looking to get your child their first cell phone, this device is a good one to consider as its 5000 mAh battery ensures it will hold its charge all day, meaning your loved one can get hold of you with ease.

Furthermore, the 6.72-inch IPS LCD 120Hz offers a nice display that’s easy on the eyes. Match that with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and you have a device that fits all of the basic needs of a cell phone. However, the reason we say this is a good first phone is because the chipset leaves much to be desired, so should you need a phone that can hold its own with gaming, this isn’t the phone for you.

Plus, when not using the wide camera, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G doesn’t take great pictures. Again, a decent camera isn’t a necessity, making it a good choice for a first-time cell phone owner.

How we chose the best OnePlus phones

We can all agree that there are a lot of aspects to a cell phone that can determine just how good they are, be it for general use, the camera, or gaming. As such, we take a particular interest in the key features that tend to play a part in whether or not a device is worthy of being yours. Naturally, one of the first things we take notice of is the price and whether or not a smartphone can stand tall amongst its peers with a similar price tag.

However, as we all know, a phone is really only as good as its battery – what good are all these amazing features if you can’t use them for fear of draining the battery at an alarming rate? Therefore, we’re particularly keen to know not only how good a battery is but how long it takes to fully charge the phone.

Next, we want to know about the RAM, storage, and chipset – these all come together to determine just how powerful a phone is after all.

If you want to discover how we test these phones, be sure to check out our article, where we give you a complete rundown so you know that we take our choices seriously. We want you to have all the facts so that you can make an informed decision.

Are OnePlus phones good?

Like every other manufacturer in the smartphone market, OnePlus creates a vast array of phones to meet different needs and budgets. As such, some of its phones are great pieces of kit, while others leave a little to be desired.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that, yes, OnePlus phones can be good and can rival other manufacturers. It’s just a case of finding the right device for you. Luckily, that’s what we’re here for with this list!

If you decide that OnePlus isn't the manufacturer for you, maybe our list of the best Xiaomi phones can help you out instead.