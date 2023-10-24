Oppo Find N2 Flip review

The Oppo Find N2 Flip dives headfirst into the foldable smartphone realm, blending the charm of flip phones from the past with today’s technological advancements. In an arena where big names like Samsung and Motorola dominate, Oppo’s device showcases innovative design elements and functional features to carve out its niche in the ever-growing foldable market.

As the foldable niche evolves beyond being a novelty, consumers want devices that meld aesthetics with practicality. Hoping to strike this balance, the Find N2 Flip comes forward with unique design hints and striking hardware specifications. But where does it truly stand amidst the competition for the best flip phones? This review dives into the intricacies of Oppo’s newest foldable wonder.

Pros

Large vertical cover display

Impressive battery life

High-quality main display

Cons

Mediocre ultrawide camera

Software quirks

No water resistance

Price and availability

In terms of pricing, the Oppo Find N2 Flip aims to be a cost-effective player in the foldable smartphone market. With a U.S. price tag of $1,100, it competes well with other foldable alternatives. Prices might differ by region and seller, but current conversion rates put the device around €1,000 in Europe, £849 in the UK, and AUD1,500 in Australia.

However, factors like promotions, carrier offers, and regional taxes might alter the final selling price across different markets. So be sure to consult local listings or the official Oppo distributors for a specific region’s most current and precise pricing.

Specs

Battery 4,300mAh with 44W SuperVOOC charging Display (main) 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED (1080 x 2520 pixels) Display (cover) 3.26-inch 120Hz AMOLED (382 x 720 pixels) CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ RAM 8GB/16GB Storage 256GB/512GB Front camera 32MP Back cameras 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide Weight 191g Dimensions (folded) 85.5mm x 75.2mm x 16mm Dimensions (unfolded) 166.2mm x 75.2mm x 7.5mm Colors Astral Black, Moonlit Purple

Features

The Oppo Find N2 Flip packs various features that firmly position it within the foldable smartphone arena. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor is at its core, paired with either 8GB or 16GB RAM for smooth performance. Users can choose from storage capacities of 256GB or 512GB. The device flaunts an impressive 6.8-inch main AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2,520 x 1,080 pixels resolution. An additional 3.26-inch external AMOLED screen enhances the device’s versatility, showcasing more than just notifications with its 382 x 720 pixels resolution.

The camera system features a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP front shooter for selfies. A robust 4,300mAh battery backs these features, promising durability and boasting 44W SuperVOOC charging. However, it lacks certain features like water resistance and a MicroSD slot. Yet, its comprehensive specifications ensure its prominence in the competitive flip phone market.

Oppo’s newest software, ColorOS 13, delivers a user experience that stands apart from the standard Android 13 platform. This enhanced interface offers users quick animations and transitions, ensuring a seamless device interaction. A highlight is its exclusive gaming mode, which boosts performance for gamers, promising a distraction-free gaming experience. As a gaming site, we’re a big fan of that. The system also supports custom themes, enabling users to adjust their device aesthetics. Beyond its look and feel, ColorOS 13 is incredibly user-friendly, presenting itself as an ideal choice for those desiring a more user-centric interface.

Design

The Oppo Find N2 Flip seamlessly merges a blend of retro and futuristic aesthetics, presenting a design that reminds us of classic flip phones and highlights the advances of modern technology. At first glance, the device showcases a distinctive black rectangle on its front cover, reflecting a design principle that values function over extravagance.

The Find N2 Flip, when folded, takes an almost square shape, measuring about 3.3 x 3 inches, which makes it compact and pocket-friendly. This size distinguishes it in a market full of typically elongated smartphones. The Astral Black version boasts a subtle textured finish, which enhances grip and reduces the chance of slips. The Oppo logo on the phone’s spine adds a touch of elegance.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip measures 6.8 inches when you unfold it, aligning with prominent smartphones like Google’s Pixel 7 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The hinge mechanism, essential for any foldable device, operates smoothly, letting users flip the phone open and close easily. The hinge has a durability rating for 400,000 open and shut actions. The ‘Invisible Crease’ design stands out by turning the typically noticeable crease on many foldables into a faint shadow, especially when you light up the display. This design also narrows the gap when closed, minimizing the chances of dust accumulation.

Oppo offers two main color options, which isn’t compared to other developers but still gives you something to choose from. While the phone’s glossy exterior might make it somewhat slippery, the Astral Black version offers an option for those who prioritize grip with its nano-textured matte glass finish. The Oppo Find N2 Flip’s design balances aesthetics and functionality. It might resemble the Galaxy Z Flip in some elements, especially the purple variant, but it differentiates itself with its seamless closure and almost imperceptible central display crease.

Display

The Oppo Find N2 Flip offers two distinct displays tailored for specific purposes. The primary display is an internal 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, engulfing users in a vast and immersive visual journey. With a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, this screen delivers sharp visuals and fluid animations.

The peak brightness of 1,600 nits ensures clear visibility even in bright outdoor settings. Although many associate foldable phones with visible creases, the Find N2 Flip has significantly reduced its presence with the ‘Invisible Crease’ design, particularly when the screen lights up.

Conversely, the 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display, with a vertical resolution of 382 x 720 pixels and a peak brightness of 900 nits, serves more than just the basic secondary screen functions. Positioned on the phone’s front cover, this display allows users to check notifications, read messages, or even act as a viewfinder for the primary camera. Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth interactions, enhancing the cover screen’s functionality and importance.

Both displays reflect Oppo’s commitment to an exceptional viewing experience. The AMOLED technology’s vibrant color reproduction and contrast ratios make content vibrant. While the main screen provides a broad canvas for media consumption and multitasking, the cover display, with its customizable widgets and third-party app compatibility, introduces a new level of versatility in today’s smartphone market. The Find N2 Flip’s displays emphasize aesthetics and functionality, securing its place as a contender among bigger names in the market.

Battery

The Oppo Find N2 Flip packs a 4,300mAh battery, positioning it at the top among clamshell foldable devices. A significant concern for foldable smartphones has always been the balance between design and battery life, but the Find N2 Flip excels in this area. Oppo’s emphasis on battery life becomes evident when you compare it to devices like the Motorola Razr 2022’s 3,500mAh or the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 3,700mAh. This battery ensures the Find N2 Flip lasts a day with moderate to heavy use and can stretch to two days with lighter usage.

The Find N2 Flip’s charging speeds also impress. Its 44W SuperVOOC charging capability can reach 50% from zero in just 23 minutes, a boon for busy users. Typically, a full charge from zero takes just over an hour. Compared to competitors like Samsung’s 25W or Motorola’s 30W, this charging speed gives the Find N2 Flip a competitive edge.

However, the Oppo Find N2 Flip doesn’t include wireless charging, a feature many users expect in premium smartphones. While integrating wireless charging into a foldable design at an affordable price point presents challenges, potential buyers should consider this. But with its unmatched battery capacity and rapid wired charging, the Find N2 Flip keeps users powered all day.

Performance

In the smartphone race, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ chipset, balances premium functionality and cost. This chipset, combined with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, delivers consistent and smooth performance. While it might not match the latest Snapdragon chips in other flagship devices, the Find N2 Flip competes well, especially in daily tasks, multitasking, or running graphic-intensive games. This performance shows that MediaTek, once seen as a budget alternative to Qualcomm, has made significant progress with chipsets like the Dimensity 9000+.

Oppo’s ColorOS software interface, built on Android 13, complements the device’s performance. ColorOS introduces features designed for the foldable form factor, maximizing the unique design’s advantages. While customized Android interfaces might occasionally have quirks, Oppo’s promise of four years of software updates and five years of security patches shows a commitment to user experience and device longevity.

The phone’s 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate on the primary AMOLED display ensures fluid scrolling, transitions, and animations. This rate adjusts dynamically based on the content, balancing performance and battery life. While the Oppo Find N2 Flip might not claim the top spot in mobile performance metrics, its consistent, reliable experience makes it a notable player.

Camera

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a compelling camera setup, led by its 50-megapixel primary sensor. This lens uses pixel binning and captures detailed images in various lighting conditions. The co-development with the renowned camera company Hasselblad significantly emphasizes image quality and color accuracy. You can particularly notice the primary camera’s ability to produce sharp images in selfie shots when you use the cover screen as a viewfinder. However, some might find the postprocessing is sometimes too aggressive, making photos look overly saturated and unnatural.

Besides the primary sensor, there’s an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. This camera adds the versatility of capturing wider scenes, but its performance should match the primary sensor’s high standard. Images from ultrawide lenses sometimes require a better detailed and dynamic range. Moreover, there’s a clear difference in color rendering and hue between the primary and ultrawide cameras, which might bother users who want consistent shots.

The camera setup also includes a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It’s designed to take high-resolution selfies, and it generally succeeds. However, some of our testing shows this camera sometimes over-brightens and over-saturates images, especially in difficult lighting situations. While the Find N2 Flip’s camera system doesn’t match the best smartphones in the market, it gives a balanced photography experience for its price point.

Should You Buy the Oppo Find N2 Flip?

The decision whether to buy the Oppo Find N2 Flip largely depends on your smartphone priorities. If the combination of nostalgic flip design and modern smartphone technology appeals to you, the Find N2 Flip stands out. Its foldability isn’t just for show—it offers real utility and a sturdy build. It also has a better battery life and charging speed than many competitors in the foldable market.

But, if camera performance is your top priority, other options might offer more for the same price as the Find N2 Flip. Prospective buyers should also consider the product’s longevity and support in their region, as foldables are still relatively new to the market. Overall, if you’re looking for a unique, functional, and more affordable foldable phone, the Oppo Find N2 Flip deserves your attention.

Alternatives

If the Oppo Find N2 Flip doesn’t suit you, consider some of the other flip smartphone alternatives below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 showcases the progress of foldable smartphones with its mix of powerful specs and fresh design. It has a Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display that measures 6.7 inches, delivering vibrant visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1750 nits. A Super AMOLED cover display of 3.4 inches, shielded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, complements the main screen. The device operates on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1, and the Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers it. You can choose from two memory variations: a 256GB storage with 8GB RAM or a higher 512GB storage still paired with 8GB RAM.

Camera lovers can enjoy its dual primary camera setup, which includes a 12 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide lens. The selfie camera features a 10 MP lens. A standout design feature is the Armor aluminum frame, which offers improved drop and scratch resistance. The 3700 mAh battery might seem standard, but its charging capabilities are exceptional: 25W wired charging can get the battery to 50% in 30 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Available in various colors, from Mint to Yellow, its pricing remains competitive in many regions.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra marries the nostalgia of the iconic Razr flip phone with the capabilities of modern-day smartphones. The device unfolds to 170.8 x 74 x 7 mm dimensions, showcasing its engineering prowess. It features a Foldable LTPO AMOLED main display of 6.9 inches with a swift 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1400 nits. A second external AMOLED screen of 3.6 inches accompanies this smartphone, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. Gorilla Glass Victus protects this screen. Premium materials construct the Razr 40 Ultra: the unfolded front is plastic, but when folded, Gorilla Glass Victus crafts both the front and back, with the frame consisting of durable 7000 series aluminum and the hinge made of stainless steel.

The Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset powers the device, which runs on Android 13. Memory configurations range from 256GB with 8GB RAM to a more substantial 512GB storage paired with 12GB RAM. Photography enthusiasts can use its dual primary camera setup – a 12 MP wide lens paired with a 13 MP ultrawide one. The selfie camera features a 32 MP lens that delivers detailed captures. The stereo speakers provide immersive audio experiences but don’t include a 3.5mm jack. The 3800 mAh battery charges quickly with 30W wired charging. The device is available in three captivating colors: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. For those considering value, the device’s price tags in various regions demonstrate its premium stature and impressive benchmark performances.