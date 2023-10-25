The best flip phones 2023

If you’re considering purchasing a new cell phone, why not go for one of the best flip phones? The renaissance of these devices is in full swing, and we’re seeing new contenders appear in the market, too, so it can be tough to know which is the right phone for you. Whether you need good battery life, a gorgeous screen, or something cheap and cheerful, at Pocket Tactics we’re here to help.

Here are the best flip phones in 2023:

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The best flip phone overall.

Samsung Galaxy Z flip5 specs:

Inner display 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) Cover display 3.4-inch super AMOLED (720 x 748) Battery 3700 mAh Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB Storage 256-512GB

Pros:

Bigger Flex Window

Double the storage of the previous model

Cons:

Unimpressive battery life

In most respects, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an improvement on the Flip 4. For starters, the Flip 5 has a noticeably bigger window on the back of the phone and shows no gaps when folded unlike the Flip 4 – allowing for a seamless close, without dust or debris making their way in.

The Flip 5 has fantastic cameras, aided by AI technology that allows better quality photography in low light. To keep all these jazzy photos on your device, the 5 has double the storage of the previous model, available with either 256 or 512 GB right from the start.

Obviously, as a new flagship model, the Flip 5 is a bit on the pricey side, but you do get very worthwhile components for the price including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, improving graphics and video performance. Plus, the color options are pleasing to the eye, like a nice cream, grey, and the classic lavender.

2. Oppo Find N2 Flip

A runner-up for best flip phone overall.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specs:

Inner display 120Hz 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED (1080×2520) Cover display 3.26 inch AMOLED (382×720) Battery Li-Po 4300 mAh Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ RAM 8-16GB Storage 256-512GB

Pros:

No gap when folded

A less noticeable mid-screen crease

A great chipset

Cons:

No wireless charging

No IP rating

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a very close second to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, and some of you may even prefer it. With a Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 120Hz 6.8” AMOLED screen, and less noticeable mid-screen crease, everything looks great and runs like a dream.

The 4300mAh battery is also the biggest on our list and features fast charging, but not wireless charging. This gives you over a day of moderate use, but this will obviously decline faster if you’re playing games or streaming TV shows and movies on the device.

It’s a little more expensive than the Flip4 and comes in astral black, moonlit purple, and gold which are fewer color options as well. We recommend this device if you’re not into Samsung devices or just want something a little different from the crowd.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The best flip phone of the last generation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs:

Inner display 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED (1080×2640) Cover display 1.9-inch Super AMOLED (260×512) Battery Li-Po 3700 mAh Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB Storage 128-512GB

Pros:

Very compact

Fast charging

Great performance

Cons:

Unimpressive camera

Battery life

Mid-screen crease

Despite the release of the Flip 5, the Flip 4 still holds up very well on our list of the best flip phones in 2023. With its 6.7” main screen that flips down into a compact 0.6” wide device with a small 1.9” screen on the front, it fits in even the smallest of pockets with style.

The Flip4 has a 3700mAh battery which is relatively small compared to standard non-flip phones, but it will still give you about ten hours of juice before it needs another charge. As the device features decent fast charging, you only need to spend about an hour plugged in before you’re back to full capacity again.

Then there are the cameras. You can flip the phone slightly so that it sits at a 90-degree angle and use the front screen to see a preview of the picture you’re taking from the more powerful back camera, which is a neat gimmick. However, neither the front nor back cameras are all that impressive.

Most of the flip phones on our list are fairly closely matched, so your choice may simply come down to aesthetics and colorways. The Flip4 comes in bora purple, graphite, pink gold, blue, yellow, white, navy, khaki, and red, which is a lovely large selection.

4. Motorola Razr Plus

A stylish flip phone.

Razr 40 Ultra specs:

Inner display 165Hz 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED (1080×2640) Cover display 3.6-inch AMOLED (1056×1066) Battery Li-Po 3800 mAh Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8-12GB Storage 256-512GB

Pros:

Large outer screen

Minimal main-screen crease

Very small gap when closed

Cons:

Older chipset in a newer phone

Durability concerns

The first thing you’ll notice about the Razr Plus is its large 3.6″ external screen that takes up almost the entire front of the device when folded. This screen is pretty impressive – it even wraps around the two camera lenses on the phone – with a 120Hz refresh rate that allows you to view notifications, take selfies, and run apps. We’ve not tried it ourselves, but apparently, you can play Pokémon Go from the front screen, and we’d be interested to see if Genshin Impact works as well.

Moving on from the exterior, the Razr Plus features a slightly older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, this will run most games smoothly, but won’t stay competitive with the upcoming foldables announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023. Its main screen is 6.9” and has an impressive 165Hz refresh rate – a first for any current flip phone.

The cameras aren’t too much to write home about, you’re able to take some decent snaps with the 13Mp ultrawide lens on the main camera as long as you’re not in low light. Then there’s the front camera, it can take some nice selfies but won’t blow you away with its quality.

Finally, thinking about price and aesthetics, the Razr Plus is reasonably priced against its competitor’s RRP, however, you’ll probably find better deals on the other flip phones in this list due to their age. Meanwhile, it also comes in infinite black, glacier blue, and my personal favorite choice viva magenta.

5. Alcatel Go Flip 4

The best budget flip phone.

Alcatel Go Flip 4 specs:

Inner display 2.8 inch (240×320) Battery Li-Ion 1850 mAh Chipset QM215 Snapdragon 215 RAM 512MB Storage 4GB

Pros:

Incredibly low price

Great battery life

Cons:

Poor camera

Doesn’t feature the mod cons we’re used to

The Alcatel Go Flip 4 is definitely a phone for people who just want a flip device that can do all the basics – make calls, send texts, and maybe browse Twitter/X. It definitely isn’t for anyone who wants to play games and take stunning photos.

This phone is obviously the cheapest on our list and comes in midnight blue. We recommend the Alcatel Go Flip 4 for slightly older folks who just want to keep in touch with their family and friends with ease.

6. K688 Hello Kitty phone

The best girlboss flip phone.

K688 Hello Kitty specs:

Display 1.77-inch Battery 1200mAh RAM 32MB Storage 64MB

Pros:

Incredibly cute

Cons:

Incredibly impractical

This last entry is for all the girlbosses out there. If you want a sassy Hello Kitty phone that lets you slam the clam on your haters in the highest fashion, I think this is the phone for you. Surprisingly the K688 Hello Kitty phone has a camera, but it’s, unsurprisingly, particularly low-quality.

You won’t find any of your new-fangled apps here, but you can put an SD Card in and use it as an MP3 player, make calls, send text messages, and even calculate things on an adorable calculator.

It comes in white and pink and is definitely a bit of a silly gimmick that we don’t recommend for anyone serious about tech. However, if you want something cheap to take to a festival or perhaps give to your kid as their first phone, this nifty little kitty could do the trick.

How we chose the best flip phones

One of the first things we looked at when choosing the best flip phones is the interior and exterior screens, the overall durability, battery capacity, chipset performance, memory capacity, and RAM, to ensure you the smoothest performance. Then there’s the cost, and how well each device stands up against its competitors in the same price bracket.

We also take into account the camera’s lenses and ability to take detailed pictures and videos in high and low light. Finally, there’s the style – flips phones are often chosen as the device for people who value certain colorways and looks.

Those are the main points that help us decide which phones to recommend, but there’s no right or wrong answer. Pick the phone you like best! And, if you can, head into a store to try them out for yourself and get a feel for their flippy capabilities. Beyond that, if you’re curious about how we decide which phones get the top marks, be sure to check out our how we test breakdown.

Changed your mind about flip phones? No problem, we can also recommend some of the best rugged phones, the best 5G phones, and the best 4G phones.