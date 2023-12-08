Whimsical free-to-play MMO Palia heads to Switch this year

Get ready to head into a new adventure in a cozy world – the Palia release date is set for December 14, 2023, on Nintendo Switch, meaning you have less than a week to wait before you can dive into this fresh title.

Palia marks the first project for developer Singularity 6 and will be a free-to-play game at release. The cozy MMO features hours of story content, plus as much adventure as you can pack in with other players as you explore, craft, and discover this new world.

The game has an extensive character creator with tons of customization options, bolstered by both free and premium choices of clothing and accessories. Personalization doesn’t stop with your own person, though – you can build your homestead in thousands of ways and create a unique build through internal and external design.

You need to gather items and refine them in order to craft your own creations while speaking to villagers to discover more stories and opportunities for fishing, foraging, and much more. There’s a designated tailor, innkeeper, furniture maker – you name it, Palia has a loveable NPC for it.

When is the Palia release date?

The Palia release date hits Nintendo Switch on December 14, 2023. Head on over to the eshop to learn more about the game and check out some more screenshots. Singularity 6 promises plenty of post-launch updates including story expansion, in-game events, and other fun things to get involved with.

For anyone wanting game recommendations, look no further. Here’s all the best farm games and wildlife games on Switch and mobile – they really are the cream of the crop.