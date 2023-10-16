New Piñata Smashlings ad campaign smashes it out of the park

Toikido’s new Piñata Smashlings ad campaign makes clever and colorful use of brands that we know and love to promote its original IP and toy range.

Pinata Smashlings ad campaign: Art of Tuti Belle and Jet the Smashlings, outlined in white and pasted next to a photo of the Spotify parody Pinata Smashlings billboard with the text blurred
It’s not often that Roblox games make a splash – or perhaps a ‘smash’, in this case – in the real world, but Toikido’s newest Piñata Smashlings ad campaign is doing just that, one billboard at a time. The colorful ads reimagine iconic brand logos as confetti creations alongside Smashlings-themed slogans.

Piñata Smashlings is a free-to-play Roblox game from Toikido, a ‘creative, toy-led gaming studio’ founded and operated by some of the minds behind Moshi Monsters. In our Piñata Smashlings interview, founder and CEO Darran Garnham told us that Toikido endeavors “to sit right in the middle between physical toys and digital games” with its interconnected Roblox experience and physical plushies and toys.

This ad campaign cleverly uses logos and slogans from household brands like Adidas, Walmart, and Mcdonald’s to get consumers to remember the game’s name while showcasing the brand’s creativity with its piñata-themed spin. You can spot the billboards and digital ads around the globe from London to New York’s Times Square.

The Piñata Smashlings team said, “We wanted to tap into the nostalgia and familiarity of well-known brands, infusing them with our brand’s playful essence. It made perfect sense to launch the campaign in Times Square as Toikido attended the New York Toy Fair last month.”

That’s everything you need to know about the new Piñata Smashlings ad campaign. Keep your eyes peeled to spot some in your local area! For a more adorable Roblox experience, check out our Adopt Me update guide or our list of My Hello Kitty Cafe codes.

