The new Roblox Adopt Me update is here, and we can’t wait to dive right in and get to all the new content. With an ever-growing collection of pets to adopt and trade, you’ll never run out of things to do in this adorable simulation game.

When is the Adopt Me update release date?

The Adopt Me Halloween update is out now to play on Roblox

What are the Adopt Me update new pets?

These are the new pets available for Halloween. Some of them require the special event currency, candy:

  • Vampire Dragon – 1k robux (legendary)
  • Dire Stag – 125k candy (legendary)
  • Nightmare Owl – 75k candy (ultra rare)
  • Ghost Dog – 34k candy (rare)
  • Cute-A-Cabra – 9k candy (uncommon)
  • Ghost – 3.5k candy (common)
YouTube Thumbnail

