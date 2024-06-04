You can meet Mario and Pikachu at the Play Nintendo Tour

It’s nearly time for the Play Nintendo Tour to commence across the US, and it’s fair to say that I’m bitterly disappointed to live in the UK instead right now. There are nine stops on the tour, starting in Salt Lake City, Utah, and ending in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The distance between those cities is roughly 1,245 miles, so Mario and Co really are doing the rounds here.

Other cities include Denver, Houston, Des Moines, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Greenville, and Miami. At each location, families are welcome to join Nintendo and some of its most popular characters – Pikachu, Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, Mario, etc – for some interactive fun with the best Switch games.

The Play Nintendo Tour is entirely free to attend. The interactive experiences include various photo ops, of which I have to admit the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD one is my favorite. However, I can’t deny that your kids might feel like superstars when walking the red carpet as Princess Peach thanks to the Princess Peach: Showtime photo op – yes, there are also demos of all the games that feature on the tour.

Other demos include Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pikmin 4, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong. Nintendo seems determined to feature all of its main IPs, including Animal Crossing, which is also present in the form of a photo op with Tom Nook and Isabelle.

When is the Play Nintendo Tour 2024?

The Play Nintendo Tour begins on June 13 in Salt Lake City and concludes on September 2 in Minneapolis. To learn when Nintendo is visiting your town, check out the official event announcement.

Each location is home to the tour for three days, so you have plenty of time to enjoy what’s on offer. It’s best to keep an eye out for all opportunities, as guests will be given a passport in which you can collect stickers from each activity. You can even win some freebies with a complete passport, including a 14-day trial code for Nintendo Switch Online.

That’s everything you need to know about the Play Nintendo Tour. Sounds pretty awesome, right? To learn more about some of the mascots you can meet, check out our Mario characters guide.

