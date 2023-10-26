Every Pokémon Quest recipe for 2023

If you’re looking for a different sort of Pokémon adventure, then Pokémon Quest could be the relaxing answer to your prayers. So, use Pokémon Quest recipes to try and get Pokémon to join your camp, as it pays to know exactly how to attract the best ‘mons. You can experiment with your meals, but the more you know the better, and the less time you spend trying to hunt down each and every critter.
As it’s available on multiple devices and is free to start, Pokémon Quest is one of the most accessible ways to get into the Pokémon franchise yet. So whether you’re just looking for some tips, or you’re a brand new player, let us help you with our extensive Pokémon Quest recipes guide.
Now, let’s get into the delicious Pokémon Quest recipes.
Every Pokémon Quest recipe:
|Recipe
|Attracts
|Ingredients
|Mulligan stew a la cube
|Attracts any Pokémon
|A mixture of any ingredients
|Red stew a la cube
|Attracts red Pokémon
|Mostly red ingredients
|Blue soda a la cube
|Attracts blue Pokémon
|Mostly blue ingredients
|Gray porridge a la cube
|Attracts grey Pokémon
|Mostly grey ingredients
|Mouth-Watering dip a la cube
|Attracts water-type Pokémon
|A mixture of soft and blue ingredients
|Plain crepe a la cube
|Attracts normal-type Pokémon
|A mixture of sweet and grey things
|Sludge soup a la cube
|Attracts poison-type Pokémon
|A mixture of mushrooms and soft ingredients
|Mud pie a la cube
|Attracts ground-type Pokémon
|A mixture of minerals and soft ingredients
|Veggie smoothie a la cube
|Attracts grass-type Pokémon
|A mixture of plants and soft ingredients
|Honey nectar a la cube
|Attracts bug-type Pokémon
|A mixture of sweet and yellow ingredients
|Brain food a la cube
|Attracts psychic-type Pokémon
|A mixture of sweet and hard ingredients
|Stone soup a la cube
|Attracts rock-type Pokémon
|A mixture of hard and mineral ingredient
|Light-as-air casserole a la cube
|Attracts flying-type Pokémon
|A mixture of minerals and plants
|Hot pot a la cube
|Attracts fire-type Pokémon
|A mixture of mushrooms and red ingredients
|Watt a risotto a la cube
|Attracts electric-type Pokémon
|A mixture of soft and yellow ingredients
|Get swole syrup a la cube
|Attracts fighting-type Pokémon
|A mixture of sweet and mushroom ingredients
|Ambrosia of Legends a la cube
|Attracts rare Pokémon
|A mixture of mystical ingredients
Every Pokemon Quest ingredient
|Ingredient
|Description
|Type
|Color
|Points
|Tiny Mushroom
|Soft and small
|Mushroom
|Red
|One
|Big Root
|Soft and precious
|Plant
|Red
|Two
|Bluk Berry
|Soft and small
|Sweet
|Blue
|One
|Icy Rock
|Hard and precious
|Mineral
|Blue
|Two
|Apricorn
|Hard and small
|Plant
|Yellow
|One
|Honey
|Soft and precious
|Sweet
|Yellow
|Two
|Fossil
|Hard and small
|Mineral
|Grey
|One
|Balm Mushroom
|Soft and precious
|Mushroom
|Grey
|Two
|Rainbow Matter
|Very precious ingredient that can be a substitute for any other ingredient
|None
|None
|Three
|Mystical Shell
|Special ingredient
|Mystical
|None
|Two
Hopefully, our Pokémon Quest recipes help you in your quest to catch ‘em all! Once you’re done here, be sure to check out our guide to the best Switch casual games for even more ways to relax.