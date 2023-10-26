Every Pokémon Quest recipe for 2023

If you’re looking for a different sort of Pokémon adventure, then Pokémon Quest could be the relaxing answer to your prayers. So, use Pokémon Quest recipes to try and get Pokémon to join your camp, as it pays to know exactly how to attract the best ‘mons. You can experiment with your meals, but the more you know the better, and the less time you spend trying to hunt down each and every critter.

As it’s available on multiple devices and is free to start, Pokémon Quest is one of the most accessible ways to get into the Pokémon franchise yet. So whether you’re just looking for some tips, or you’re a brand new player, let us help you with our extensive Pokémon Quest recipes guide.

Now, let’s get into the delicious Pokémon Quest recipes.

Every Pokémon Quest recipe:

Recipe Attracts Ingredients Mulligan stew a la cube Attracts any Pokémon A mixture of any ingredients Red stew a la cube Attracts red Pokémon Mostly red ingredients Blue soda a la cube Attracts blue Pokémon Mostly blue ingredients Gray porridge a la cube Attracts grey Pokémon Mostly grey ingredients Mouth-Watering dip a la cube Attracts water-type Pokémon A mixture of soft and blue ingredients Plain crepe a la cube Attracts normal-type Pokémon A mixture of sweet and grey things Sludge soup a la cube Attracts poison-type Pokémon A mixture of mushrooms and soft ingredients Mud pie a la cube Attracts ground-type Pokémon A mixture of minerals and soft ingredients Veggie smoothie a la cube Attracts grass-type Pokémon A mixture of plants and soft ingredients Honey nectar a la cube Attracts bug-type Pokémon A mixture of sweet and yellow ingredients Brain food a la cube Attracts psychic-type Pokémon A mixture of sweet and hard ingredients Stone soup a la cube Attracts rock-type Pokémon A mixture of hard and mineral ingredient Light-as-air casserole a la cube Attracts flying-type Pokémon A mixture of minerals and plants Hot pot a la cube Attracts fire-type Pokémon A mixture of mushrooms and red ingredients Watt a risotto a la cube Attracts electric-type Pokémon A mixture of soft and yellow ingredients Get swole syrup a la cube Attracts fighting-type Pokémon A mixture of sweet and mushroom ingredients Ambrosia of Legends a la cube Attracts rare Pokémon A mixture of mystical ingredients

Every Pokemon Quest ingredient

Ingredient Description Type Color Points Tiny Mushroom Soft and small Mushroom Red One Big Root Soft and precious Plant Red Two Bluk Berry Soft and small Sweet Blue One Icy Rock Hard and precious Mineral Blue Two Apricorn Hard and small Plant Yellow One Honey Soft and precious Sweet Yellow Two Fossil Hard and small Mineral Grey One Balm Mushroom Soft and precious Mushroom Grey Two Rainbow Matter Very precious ingredient that can be a substitute for any other ingredient None None Three Mystical Shell Special ingredient Mystical None Two

Hopefully, our Pokémon Quest recipes help you in your quest to catch 'em all!