Pokémon Sleep recipes list

If you want to try out some new Pokémon Sleep recipes, then you’ve come to the right place. This guide gives you the lowdown on every ingredient you need to cook up complex curries, satisfying salads, and delectable desserts. Each week Snorlax wants a different type of food, so it’s worth learning how to make the best dish from each category.
Now, here’s every Pokémon Sleep recipe you need to know:
Pokémon Sleep curry recipes
|Name
|Ingredients
|Beanburger curry
|Seven bean sausages
|Bulk up bean curry
|12 greengrass soybeans
Six bean sausages
Four fiery herbs
Four fancy eggs
|Dream eater butter curry
|18 soft potatoes
15 snoozy tomatoes
12 soothing cacao
Ten moomoo milk
|Drought katsu curry
|Ten bean sausages
Five pure oil
|Egg bomb curry
|12 honey
11 fancy apples
Eight fancy eggs
Four soft potatoes
|Fancy apple curry
|Seven fancy apples
|Grilled tail curry
|Eight slowpoke tails
Five fiery herbs
|Hearty cheeseburger curry
|Eight moomoo milk
Eight bean sausages
|Melty omelette curry
|Ten fancy eggs
Six snoozy tomatoes
|Mild honey curry
|Seven honey
|Mixed curry
|Any combination that varies from one of the other recipes
|Ninja curry
|15 greengrass soybeans
Nine bean sausages
Nine large leeks
Five tasty mushrooms
|Simple chowder
|Seven moomoo milk
|Soft potato chowder
|Ten moomoo milk
Eight soft potatoes
Four tasty mushrooms
|Solar power tomato curry
|Ten snoozy tomatoes
Five fiery herbs
|Spicy leek curry
|14 large leeks
Ten warming ginger
Eight fiery herbs
|Spore mushroom curry
|14 tasty mushrooms
Nine soft potatoes
Pokémon Sleep dessert recipes
|Name
|Ingredients
|Big malasada
|Ten pure oil
Seven moomoo milk
Six honey
|Cloud nine soy cake
|Eight fancy eggs
Seven greengrass soybeans
|Craft soda pop
|Nine honey
|Ember ginger tea
|Nine warming ginger
Seven fancy apples
|Fancy apple juice
|Eight fancy apples
|Fluffy sweet potatoes
|Nine soft potatoes
Five moomoo milk
|Huge power soy donuts
|Nine pure oil
Six greengrass soybeans
Seven soothing cacao
|Hustle protein smoothie
|14 greengrass soybeans
Eight soothing cacao
|Jigglypuff’s fruity flan
|20 honey
15 fancy eggs
Ten moomoo milk
Ten fancy apples
|Lovely kiss smoothie
|11 fancy apples
Nine moomoo milk
Seven honey
Eight soothing cacao
|Lucky chant apple pie
|12 fancy apples
Four moomoo milk
|Mixed juice
|Any combination that varies from one of the other recipes
|Neroli’s restorative tea
|11 warming ginger
15 fancy apples
Nine tasty mushrooms
|Stalwart vegetable juice
|Nine snoozy tomatoes
Seven fancy apples
|Steadfast ginger cookies
|14 honey
12 warming ginger
Five soothing cacao
Four fancy eggs
|Sweet scent chocolate cake
| Nine honey
Eight soothing cacao
Seven moomoo milk
|Warm moomoo milk
|Seven moomoo milk
Pokémon Sleep salad recipes
|Name
|Ingredients
|Bean ham salad
|Eight bean sausages
|Contrary chocolate meat salad
|14 soothing cacao
Nine bean sausages
|Dazzling apple cheese salad
|15 fancy apples
Five moomoo milk
Three pure oil
|Fancy apple salad
|Eight fancy apples
|Gluttony potato salad
|14 soft potatoes
Nine fancy eggs
Seven bean sausages
Six fancy apples
|Heat wave tofu salad
|Ten greengrass soybeans
Six fiery herbs
|Immunity leek salad
|Ten large leeks
Five warming ginger
|Mixed salad
|Any combination that varies from one of the other recipes
|Moomoo caprese salad
|12 moomoo milk
Six snoozy tomatoes
Five pure oil
|Ninja salad
|15 large leeks
15 greengrass soybeans
12 tasty mushrooms
11 warming ginger
|Overheat ginger salad
|17 fiery herbs
Ten warming ginger
Eight snoozy tomatoes
|Slowpoke tail pepper salad
|Ten slowpoke tails
Ten fiery herbs
15 pure oil
|Snoozy tomato salad
|Eight snoozy tomatoes
|Snow cloak caesar salad
|Ten moomoo milk
Six bean sausages
|Spore mushroom salad
|17 tasty mushrooms
Eight snoozy tomatoes
Eight pure oil
|Superpower extreme salad
|Nine bean sausages
Six warming ginger
Five fancy eggs
Three soft potatoes
|Water veil tofu salad
|Ten greengrass soybeans
Six snoozy tomatoes
Those are all of the Pokémon Sleep recipes you need to have a satisfied Snorlax!