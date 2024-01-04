Pokémon Sleep recipes list

If you want to try out some new Pokémon Sleep recipes, then you’ve come to the right place. This guide gives you the lowdown on every ingredient you need to cook up complex curries, satisfying salads, and delectable desserts. Each week Snorlax wants a different type of food, so it’s worth learning how to make the best dish from each category.

Now, here’s every Pokémon Sleep recipe you need to know:

Pokémon Sleep curry recipes

Name Ingredients Beanburger curry Seven bean sausages Bulk up bean curry 12 greengrass soybeans

Six bean sausages

Four fiery herbs

Four fancy eggs Dream eater butter curry 18 soft potatoes

15 snoozy tomatoes

12 soothing cacao

Ten moomoo milk Drought katsu curry Ten bean sausages

Five pure oil Egg bomb curry 12 honey

11 fancy apples

Eight fancy eggs

Four soft potatoes Fancy apple curry Seven fancy apples Grilled tail curry Eight slowpoke tails

Five fiery herbs Hearty cheeseburger curry Eight moomoo milk

Eight bean sausages Melty omelette curry Ten fancy eggs

Six snoozy tomatoes Mild honey curry Seven honey Mixed curry Any combination that varies from one of the other recipes Ninja curry 15 greengrass soybeans

Nine bean sausages

Nine large leeks

Five tasty mushrooms Simple chowder Seven moomoo milk Soft potato chowder Ten moomoo milk

Eight soft potatoes

Four tasty mushrooms Solar power tomato curry Ten snoozy tomatoes

Five fiery herbs Spicy leek curry 14 large leeks

Ten warming ginger

Eight fiery herbs Spore mushroom curry 14 tasty mushrooms

Nine soft potatoes

Pokémon Sleep dessert recipes

Name Ingredients Big malasada Ten pure oil

Seven moomoo milk

Six honey Cloud nine soy cake Eight fancy eggs

Seven greengrass soybeans Craft soda pop Nine honey Ember ginger tea Nine warming ginger

Seven fancy apples Fancy apple juice Eight fancy apples Fluffy sweet potatoes Nine soft potatoes

Five moomoo milk Huge power soy donuts Nine pure oil

Six greengrass soybeans

Seven soothing cacao Hustle protein smoothie 14 greengrass soybeans

Eight soothing cacao Jigglypuff’s fruity flan 20 honey

15 fancy eggs

Ten moomoo milk

Ten fancy apples Lovely kiss smoothie 11 fancy apples

Nine moomoo milk

Seven honey

Eight soothing cacao Lucky chant apple pie 12 fancy apples

Four moomoo milk Mixed juice Any combination that varies from one of the other recipes Neroli’s restorative tea 11 warming ginger

15 fancy apples

Nine tasty mushrooms Stalwart vegetable juice Nine snoozy tomatoes

Seven fancy apples Steadfast ginger cookies 14 honey

12 warming ginger

Five soothing cacao

Four fancy eggs Sweet scent chocolate cake Nine honey

Eight soothing cacao

Seven moomoo milk Warm moomoo milk Seven moomoo milk

Pokémon Sleep salad recipes

Name Ingredients Bean ham salad Eight bean sausages Contrary chocolate meat salad 14 soothing cacao

Nine bean sausages Dazzling apple cheese salad 15 fancy apples

Five moomoo milk

Three pure oil Fancy apple salad Eight fancy apples Gluttony potato salad 14 soft potatoes

Nine fancy eggs

Seven bean sausages

Six fancy apples Heat wave tofu salad Ten greengrass soybeans

Six fiery herbs Immunity leek salad Ten large leeks

Five warming ginger Mixed salad Any combination that varies from one of the other recipes Moomoo caprese salad 12 moomoo milk

Six snoozy tomatoes

Five pure oil Ninja salad 15 large leeks

15 greengrass soybeans

12 tasty mushrooms

11 warming ginger Overheat ginger salad 17 fiery herbs

Ten warming ginger

Eight snoozy tomatoes Slowpoke tail pepper salad Ten slowpoke tails

Ten fiery herbs

15 pure oil Snoozy tomato salad Eight snoozy tomatoes Snow cloak caesar salad Ten moomoo milk

Six bean sausages Spore mushroom salad 17 tasty mushrooms

Eight snoozy tomatoes

Eight pure oil Superpower extreme salad Nine bean sausages

Six warming ginger

Five fancy eggs

Three soft potatoes Water veil tofu salad Ten greengrass soybeans

Six snoozy tomatoes

Those are all of the Pokémon Sleep recipes you need to have a satisfied Snorlax!