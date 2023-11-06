As in previous games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes are a part of special distribution events where you can log onto your version of the game and receive a unique Pokémon through the use of a code. These tend to include legendaries, shinies, and version exclusives. In this guide, we go over each of the Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes, and what rewards they net you.

Here’s our guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet codes.

Here are all of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes:

SWEET0RSP1CY – Sweet Herba Mystica or Spicy Herba Mystica (new! Expires September 30, 2024)

– Sweet Herba Mystica or Spicy Herba Mystica (new! Expires September 30, 2024) L1KEAFLUTE – a Cetitan (expires August 31, 2024)

Expired mystery gift codes:

LEVELUP – ten rare candy

REV1VE – five max revive

CATCHBYBALL – five nest ball, five dusk ball, five timer ball, five quick ball, and five luxury ball

GETY0URMEW – a Mew with a unique tera type

THA12022CHAMP – a shiny Grimmsnarl

NATSUN0T0KKUN – sandwich ingredients

DARKTERA0006 – a dark tera type Charizard

TREASUREHUNT – ten nuggets, ten rare candy, and one friend ball

PAULEU1CW1N – Paul Chua’s shiny Arcanine

PTCCHAMP10N2122 – Gastrodon based on 2022 Pokémon Trainers Cup Champion Wonseok Jung’s Gastrodon

22SEN10RCHAMP – Bronzong

GETG0LD – gold bottle cap

0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N – a Palafin based on the one used by Jiseok Lee

ENJ0YBATTLE – TM082 thunder wave & TH087 taunt

LETSTERA – TM171 tera blast

MORESPEED – ten carbos

L0VEL0VEL0VE – two love balls

HAPPYVALENT1NE – destiny knot

T0KUSE1STUDY – redeem for an ability capsule

MAKEWA2AMACH1NE – redeem for either a comet shard, a star piece, or stardust. Chosen at random.

HAPPYH0L1DAYS – 50 ice tera shards

READY4RA1D – 20k league points

HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL – sandwich ingredients

SALTV1NEGAR – sandwich ingredients

PEANUTBUTTER – sandwich ingredients

LETTUCEBAC0N – sandwich ingredients

T0MAT0SL1CE – sandwich ingredients

SANDW1CH – sandwich ingredients

BANANACREAM – sandwich ingredients

HAMCHEESE – sandwich ingredients

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gifts

100 extra Pokéballs

100 extra potions

100 exp candy S

How to use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes

Here’s how to redeem your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gifts, whether you need to enter a code or simply ‘get via internet’.

While in-game, press the ‘X’ button to open your main menu (make sure you’re connected to the internet!)

Head to the Poke Portal tab

Scroll down and select the ‘mystery gift’ option

From here, you’re presented with several options – ‘get via internet’, ‘get with code/password’, ‘check mystery gifts’, and ‘check Poke Portal news’

For gifts that require no code, simply hit ‘get via internet’. For gifts with codes, select the ‘get with code/password’ option and enter your code

Enjoy your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gifts!

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes and rewards. If you want a tasty treat to snack on during your Poké-adventure, check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet recipes guide. We’ve also got Pokémon Scarlet and Violet paradox Pokémon and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet shiny Pokémon guides to help you catch ’em all.