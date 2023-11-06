As in previous games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes are a part of special distribution events where you can log onto your version of the game and receive a unique Pokémon through the use of a code. These tend to include legendaries, shinies, and version exclusives. In this guide, we go over each of the Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes, and what rewards they net you.
Here are all of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes:
- SWEET0RSP1CY – Sweet Herba Mystica or Spicy Herba Mystica (new! Expires September 30, 2024)
- L1KEAFLUTE – a Cetitan (expires August 31, 2024)
Expired mystery gift codes:
- LEVELUP – ten rare candy
- REV1VE – five max revive
- CATCHBYBALL – five nest ball, five dusk ball, five timer ball, five quick ball, and five luxury ball
- 23WCSGASTR0D0N – A Gastrodon based on the one used by the 2022 VG World Champion
- GETY0URMEW – a Mew with a unique tera type
- THA12022CHAMP – a shiny Grimmsnarl
- NATSUN0T0KKUN – sandwich ingredients
- DARKTERA0006 – a dark tera type Charizard
- TREASUREHUNT – ten nuggets, ten rare candy, and one friend ball
- PAULEU1CW1N – Paul Chua’s shiny Arcanine
- PLAYD0UBLE – TM028 Bulldoze and TM086 Rock Slide
- PTCCHAMP10N2122 – Gastrodon based on 2022 Pokémon Trainers Cup Champion Wonseok Jung’s Gastrodon
- 22SEN10RCHAMP – Bronzong
- GETG0LD – gold bottle cap
- 0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N – a Palafin based on the one used by Jiseok Lee
- ENJ0YBATTLE – TM082 thunder wave & TH087 taunt
- LETSTERA – TM171 tera blast
- MORESPEED – ten carbos
- L0VEL0VEL0VE – two love balls
- HAPPYVALENT1NE – destiny knot
- T0KUSE1STUDY – redeem for an ability capsule
- MAKEWA2AMACH1NE – redeem for either a comet shard, a star piece, or stardust. Chosen at random.
- HAPPYH0L1DAYS – 50 ice tera shards
- READY4RA1D – 20k league points
- HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL – sandwich ingredients
- SALTV1NEGAR – sandwich ingredients
- PEANUTBUTTER – sandwich ingredients
- LETTUCEBAC0N – sandwich ingredients
- T0MAT0SL1CE – sandwich ingredients
- SANDW1CH – sandwich ingredients
- BANANACREAM – sandwich ingredients
- HAMCHEESE – sandwich ingredients
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gifts
100 extra Pokéballs
- Includes: 100 extra Pokéballs
- How to get: purchase the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet double pack
- How to claim: no steps required, automatically added to your inventory
- Valid until: no expiry
100 extra potions
- Includes: 100 extra potions
- How to get: purchase the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet strategy book
- How to claim: you will receive a unique code via email
- Valid until: no expiry
100 exp candy S
- Includes: 100 exp candy S
- How to get: purchase the strategy book
- How to claim: you will receive a unique code via email
- Valid until: no expiry
How to use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes
Here’s how to redeem your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gifts, whether you need to enter a code or simply ‘get via internet’.
- While in-game, press the ‘X’ button to open your main menu (make sure you’re connected to the internet!)
- Head to the Poke Portal tab
- Scroll down and select the ‘mystery gift’ option
- From here, you’re presented with several options – ‘get via internet’, ‘get with code/password’, ‘check mystery gifts’, and ‘check Poke Portal news’
- For gifts that require no code, simply hit ‘get via internet’. For gifts with codes, select the ‘get with code/password’ option and enter your code
- Enjoy your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gifts!
