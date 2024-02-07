Brew up some cozy cures in Potion Permit mobile

Get ready to return to Moonbury in a whole new way with Potion Permit mobile, a fully optimized port of MassHive Media’s RPG for Android and iOS. Care for the townsfolk of this colorful world on the go while you commute.

As the name suggests, Potion Permit sees you take on the role of a chemist in the fantasy town of Moonbury, brewing curative potions for its inhabitants and getting to know them as you live out your relaxing life. If you’ve read our Potion Permit review for the Nintendo Switch, you’ll know that we’re already massive fans of this game and can’t wait to experience it all over again.

Playdigious’ mobile port is a faithful recreation of the original game from 2022, carrying across all of its features including the ability to befriend and romance townsfolk, upgrade the town’s buildings to improve quality of life, and, of course, your loyal dog assistant! The publisher has also completely revamped the game’s interface, added Game Center achievements and the ability to cloud save for cross-platform progression, and optimized the game for the iPhone 15 and iPhone-compatible phone controllers.

Potion Permit is available now on the App Store and Google Play, with a special launch offer. You have until February 13, 2024, to grab your copy for 30% off the regular price of $6.99 USD/£5.99 GBP.

That's everything you need to know about Potion Permit mobile.