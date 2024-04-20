Two years since the game’s successful PC launch, we’re finally getting a Potionomics Switch release date. It’s not just the base game coming to consoles either – XSEED Games has announced the Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, which includes all existing post-launch updates alongside a whole host of new content.

Voracious Games’ award-winning potion business simulation game Potionomics masterfully blends experimentation and crafting with deckbuilding elements and even romance storylines to create the immersive world of Rafta. You play as the prideful shopkeeper and protagonist Sylvia as you learn how to haggle with your customers – including fellow business owners – to earn benefits and increase your shop’s reputation.

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition lets existing players experience the story in a whole new way by adding fresh voice acting to spice up the dialogue. For the experienced potion brewers among you, it also introduces a new Endless game mode and higher difficulty options for the existing game.

Die-hard Rafta residents can get their hands on a limited-edition physical copy of Potionomics: Masterwork Edition from the XSEED Games Store for $49.99. This exclusive bundle comes with a physical copy of the game, 12 original character trading cards, an art book with over 120 pages, and a two-disc physical OST.

When is the Potionomics Switch release date?

Potionomics bubbles onto the Nintendo Switch and other consoles in the fall of 2024. We’ll update this page as soon as we know the exact release date, but in the meantime, head over to the XSEED Games Store to pre-order your copy of Potionomics: Masterwork Edition.

That’s everything you need to know about the Potionomics Switch release date. For more beautiful brews, check out our Potion Permit review or our Atelier Marie Remake review next. Or if you fancy a challenging deck builder, check out our Wildfrost review.