In our picks for the best business simulation games on Switch and mobile, we’ve prepared a portfolio of the most sensible investments across the mobile gaming landscape. We say that, but, as you’d expect, there are some pretty zany business sim games out there, with more than a few questionable profit margins and practices. We’re looking at you, Two-Point Hospital.

With that out of the way, it’s time to clock in for our list of the best business simulation games.

Idle Bank Tycoon: Money Empire – mobile

Ever wondered what it would be like to be a big, hot-shot banker? Well, Idle Bank Tycoon: Money Empire gives you the opportunity to try it out for yourself. Build your own bank empire, upgrade and expand your locations, pull in rich clients, and sit back and watch as the cash starts piling up. You can even get your workers to keep the green coming while you’re offline.

AdVenture Capitalist – mobile

If, like most of us, you want to make some serious moolah fast, then AdVenture Capitalist is right up your street. This idle title has you monopolising money-making businesses across the planet, from shrimp sales to owning half of Hollywood, before jetting off into space to colonise on, and capitalise from, the moon and mars. Despite there not being much to do besides mindless clicking, this is one of those business simulation games that you find yourself going back to time and time again to count your piles of cash.

Merchant of the Skies – Switch

Merchant of the Skies is a lovely little title with surprisingly deep gameplay mechanics, adding a touch of high fantasy compared to most other grounded business management sims. In this game, it’s up to you and your trusty airship to make it rain – figuratively, of course – and search the skies for new custom and valuable cargo. As far as business simulation games go, there’s a sense of imagination here not quite captured anywhere else.

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop? – Switch

As you would expect, many business simulation games can be stuffy affairs, with lots of menus, and a frankly unacceptable amount of maths. Fortunately, Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop? is the perfect remedy for anyone going through a bit of business burnout, with a wild cast of customers and an even crazier collection of weapons to sell. It might not prepare you for the real world of retail, but this business simulation game does provide more laughs than most other games in the genre.

Motorsport Manager 3 – mobile

Life moves fast in the world of business simulation games, but not quite as fast as an F1 car barrelling around the Monaco GP. Experience the highs and lows of both in Motorsport Manager 3, the most recent entry in the popular simulation series. From tuning your cars to choosing when to change wheels, you might not be in the driving seat, but it’s as close as you can get without dealing with G-force.

Tap Tycoon – mobile

To quote Happy Gilmore, “just tap it, just tap it, give it a little tappy, tap tap taparoo”. That’s exactly the aim of the game in Tap Tycoon, and like Adam Sandler’s haphazard golfer, you’re in it purely for the money. This title is another idle business simulation game all about building cash along the same lines of AdVenture Capitalist, but with a few more earthly options for expanding your businesses, and an online element that introduces some competitors.

Football Manager 2023 – Switch and mobile

Football, or soccer if you must, is big business these days, and in Football Manager 2023, you’re in the hot seat. As the manager of a club of your choice, not only will you dictate all tactics, substitutions, and other football matters, but you’ll have to consistently keep the coffers afloat if you don’t want to face the wrath of the board.

Balancing everything is about as easy as balancing a corner post on the tip of your pinky toe, but if you love the beautiful game and the ugly world of football finances, then this is the business simulation game for you. If you do dive in, be sure to check out our FM23 wonderkids, FM23 Mobile, and FM23 tactics guides for all the tips you need.

Railway Empire – Switch

Make a truckload of money from the train tracks in Railway Empire, the ultimate railroad tycoon sim. If it’s realism you’re after, this is the business simulation game for you, with impressive graphics for the Switch’s capabilities, as well as a litany of incredibly complex, but ultimately satisfying, management mechanics.

There you have it! With our list of business simulation games, you’re ready to go full Scrooge McDuck and sit atop your pile of gold. Or, if the billed billionaire isn’t the particular type of character you want to recreate, why not check out our picks for the best Disney games on Switch and mobile to find an animated alternative.