Big news, PSP fans! You could soon play some classic games on your iPhone, with the news that the PPSSPP emulator could be coming to the App Store. Yes, you heard that right.

While it’s not officially on the cards yet, Apple’s recent change in approach to how its App Store works means that for the first time, retro game emulators are allowed on the platform. However, it all depends on how emulation works on Apple’s smartphones.

According to a blog post from the PPSSPP creator Henrik Rydgård, via Android Authority, it all depends on whether the changes to the App Store allow users to pick their own files (or, in simple terms, download their own games). Emulators don’t often come with games pre-installed, including PPSSPP, so they’re pretty redundant without the ability to add in games. With that in mind, it’s a pretty good time to check out our list of the best PSP games.

However, the current App Store guidelines seem to suggest that picking files is a no-go for emulators, so the arrival of PPSSPP on the App Store would require yet another change from the Silicon Valley tech giant. With some sticky legal ramifications surrounding emulation, we’re not sure if that’s likely to happen, especially if it were to open the door to further emulation of games from massive brands like Nintendo. Still, if there’s an outside chance we could be playing Burnout Legends or Daxter on your iPhone this time next year, we’ll take it.

There you have it, the news that the PPSSPP emulator could be arriving on the App Store, depending on Apple's stance on emulation going forward.