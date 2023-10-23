Ah, PlayStation. I’m a PS girl through and through, though as much as I love all of my home consoles, I can’t deny how sad it makes me that I can’t take the latest PlayStation games with me on the go. Still, the PlayStation Portable is my saving grace, and I’m here to tell you what the best PSP games are.

Anyway, here are the best PSP games.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

This entry is here for two reasons. One, it deserves to be. Two, my job could be in jeopardy if I were to ignore it, thanks to my boss’ unhealthy obsession with Final Fantasy as a whole, and the rather charming Zack Fair. Speaking of whom, he’s the leading man in this FFVII prequel, and it’s just as amazing to play as the original game, cementing it as one of the best PSP games of all time. With a great story, satisfying combat, and an enigmatic cast of characters.

Daxter

Jak and Daxter are still two of my favourite characters in the history of gaming, and their series of games is certainly a part of why I still play games today. The trilogy, Jak X, and Daxter, hold some of my fondest childhood memories – not Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier, that should stay lost, in all honesty.

One of the things that makes Daxter so great is the cheesy dream sequences in which the ottsel takes on the protagonist role in The Matrix, Braveheart, and more. It’s a terrific game, and I can’t recommend it enough – you get to see parts of Haven city from an all-new, tiny, cramp-filled perspective.

Ratchet and Clank: Size Matters

I don’t care what people say, size does matter, and this Ratchet and Clank game proves it. Though it may be small, this mighty game packs a punch, is a nice surprise, and can fit right in your pocket. The fact that it features two of the most iconic characters in gaming is just the cherry on top, as it features all the humour and charm that makes the series so loveable.

Pro Evolution Soccer 6

I have it on good authority (courtesy of PT’s Connor) that this is one of the last decent PES games, so why not throw the dog a bone and have it on this list, aye? In PES 6, you get to both create and guide your own character on their journey to football stardom. Naturally, you can also take part in tournaments and exhibition matches with some of your favourite teams.

God of War: Ghost of Sparta

PlayStation is the home of God of War and always has been. In fact, there’s a God of War game on every PS system bar the original, so of course there’s one on the PSP. Actually, there’s a couple on the PlayStation Portable, but God of War: Ghost of Sparta is the best by a considerable margin. Here, not only do you get the fantastic hack-and-slash combat associated with the older God of War games, but a terrific story that offers even more insight into the man that personifies the word “BOY!”

Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep

Any list about a platform that houses a Kingdom Hearts game is quite clearly going to feature the beloved Square Enix franchise, and given the titles are responsible for precious gaming memories for the PT team, this addition is not surprising. In fact, Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep is a must-play for any and all PSP owners, what with its fun gameplay, combat, and satisfying story.

Burnout Legends

Put the pedal to the metal and burn some rubber in Burnout Legends, a standout PSP game that deserves a spot on your shelf. You get to take part in races, perform outrageous stunts, and unlock a whole garage full of cars. Trust me, this is a must-own for car game lovers everywhere, and it’s one of the finest games on the PSP.

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

You’d be forgiven for thinking you walk a line of peace in this game, but alas, you don’t, instead you kill more people than I’ve had hot dinners. However, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker just so happens to be one of the best MGS games out there, which should immediately put it on the radar of PSP owners everywhere. It has the stealth mechanics and combat that you all know and love, as well as a decent story that’s sure to hook you.

The Sims 2

Who doesn’t love to play god? The power, the glory, the feeling of holding life in your hands? With that in mind, the humorous, charming, and downright bonkers The Sims 2 just has to be on this list. Plus, if I’m being honest, it’s nice to marry an alien. They make me feel kind of normal – like, I finally belong, ya know. They just get me. It’s nice.

Just in case you’re not familiar with how The Sims games work, you get to create your own sims, be they on their own, living with friends, spending time with their partner, or even with their own family. Better yet, you get to control their entire lives, choose what career they have, develop their skills, and even determine the relationships they have.

