Xiaomi’s Redmi series phones aim to offer flagship-level specs at more affordable prices, and the brand has just introduced its latest model in China with the Redmi Turbo 3 launch. This model brings with it a bit of a name change, as it’s the successor to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo from last year. The name suggests a pretty speedy device, but let’s take a closer look at the specifications to make sure.

The Redmi Turbo 3 runs on Qualcomm’s newly released Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 SoC. This essentially slots into the lineup below the 8 Gen 3 and above the 7+ Gen 3, so it should be a competent gaming device. Alongside the new chip, the Turbo 3 is avalable with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It’s powered by a sizable 5000 mAh battery and supports blistering-fast charging speeds of up to 90W.

The phone sports a spacious 6.67-inch OLED display with slim bezels and a 1.5K resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. On the software front, the Turbo 3 runs HyperOS, just like the Xiaomi 14, one of the best Xiaomi phones around, that we reviewed recently. The software comes with some pretty interesting features, including an AI-based eraser tool that works similarly to Google’s Magic Eraser. It also supports Air Gestures, a unique way of controlling the device without touching the display. It sounds a bit gimmicky to me, but who knows, they could be great in practice.

For photography, there’s a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the back. You also get a 20MP selfie snapper nestled at the top of the display. Outwardly, the Turbo 3 looks almost identical to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, but if you want to stand out a bit more, you can opt for the special Harry Potter edition. This comes in a bold gold and royal blue design with a prominent Hogwarts logo emblazoned on the rear.

There’s no word yet on an international release, but word on the street is that it’ll launch globally as the Poco F6 in the coming months. In China, it goes on sale on April 15, and starts at just CNY 1,999 (approx $275), however, as always, expect it to cost more internationally. If you’re looking for a phone that you can get your hands on right now, why not check out our guide to the best gaming phones?