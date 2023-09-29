The best Xiaomi phones can truly compete with some of the best smartphones on the market. But, with so many different manufacturers pumping out a wide range of smartphones to choose from, it can be tricky to work out which one best suits your needs, be it from Xiaomi or somewhere else – and that’s where we come in. We’ve put together this list of the top Xiaomi phones available right now to help make the decision easier for you, featuring the top picks for any budget.

From the powerful Xiaomi 13 Pro to the humble Redmi Note 11, there’s truly something for everyone. So, whether you’re looking for the best Xiaomi smartphone with an amazing camera, a top-notch gaming experience, or something that won’t break the bank, we cover all the bases right here. If you decide that a Xiaomi phone isn’t for you, head over to our guides to the best gaming phones, the best rugged smartphones, and the best Samsung phones.

Here are the best Xiaomi phones in 2023:

Unfortunately, Xiaomi doesn’t officially import its phones to the US, so you may need to purchase them from third-party sellers, which can sometimes artificially inflate the price. The prices listed below are approximate conversions of the MSRP and may differ slightly from the affiliate links we’ve included. Additionally, these devices may not include a warranty or support your network provider, so be sure to read the listing properly before making a purchase.

1. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The best Xiaomi phone on the market.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specs:

Display 120Hz 6.73-inch AMOLED (1440 x 3200) Battery Li-Po 4820 mAh Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8-12GB Storage 128-512GB

Pros

120Hz AMOLED display

Solid battery life

Fast charging

Large 6.73” screen

Cons

No SD card slot or headphone jack

Miui 14 UI can be clunky

Expensive

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is a powerful, high-end flagship smartphone. Thanks to its premium 1440 x 3200 120Hz AMOLED display, you get to see colors pop whether you’re browsing the web, watching videos, playing games, or taking photos.

It features adaptive refresh rate software and we found the battery life to be respectable for a day’s use. When the battery does drop, the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s fast 120W wired charging allows you to get to full battery in just 19 minutes.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro’s triple-camera setup includes a 50.3 MP main lens, a 50 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 50 MP telephoto lens, with the addition of a selfie camera that offers a resolution of 32 MP. This means you can snap some great daytime photos and selfies, record 8K video, and use the telephoto lens to capture fine details at x3.2 and x5 zoom.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which makes day-to-day use a breeze and allows you to run just about any mobile game you want. We ran Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Fortnite, all with high framerates and max settings, and noticed no overheating.

Unfortunately, the Xiaomi 13 Pro lacks an SD slot which limits your storage, though its memory is decent if you can afford the 512GB version. It also lacks a headphone jack, and comes in at a pretty high price to compete with the iPhone 14 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The divisive Miui 14 OS can feel alien even for Android users, but, overall, it’s a very strong smartphone.

Read our Xiaomi 13 Pro review. Alternatively, if you fancy a similar competitor, check out our Xiaomi 13T Pro review, which is a very close runner-up to this one.

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

The best value Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus specs:

Display 120Hz 6.67-inch OLED (1080 x 2400) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1080 RAM 8-12GB Storage 256GB

Pros

120Hz AMOLED display

Great camera

Fast charging

Headphone jack

Cons

Lots of pre-installed apps eating up memory

Lacking software support compared to rivals

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is a mid-range phone that offers good value for money. Featuring a 6.67”, 120Hz AMOLED screen, it’s smaller than the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but still offers a brilliantly crisp and vibrant display while feeling surprisingly lightweight. And it comes with a headphone jack.

In terms of performance, it’s a very well-balanced device that should meet all of your needs, whether you’re using it for work, browsing the web, or gaming. With its MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, it finds a nice balance between stable performance and efficiency. It also features a hefty 5,000mAh battery and 120 W ultra-fast wired charging, though it doesn’t support wireless charging.

The main selling point for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is its main camera, boasting a 200-megapixel Samsung Isocell sensor – which actually makes it the first mid-range phone with a 200MP camera, and allows for some really great daytime photography. Aside from that, its camera offerings of an 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens and 16MP selfie camera aren’t much to write home about, and are pretty standard when it comes to mid-range phones.

Overall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is a pretty impressive mid-range phone that beats out many of its direct rivals and certainly offers some great value for money. It does suffer some flaws in terms of software and doesn’t size up against the high-range options, but it’s a solid option and is certainly capable of meeting your day-to-day needs.

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

The best budget Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specs:

Display 90Hz 6.43-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM 4-6GB Storage 64-128GB

Pros

Sleek design

SD card slot

Sharp 90Hz AMOLED display

Cons

No 5G support

Mediocre camera

Slow charging

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is an entry-level phone that gives you a surprising amount of bang for your buck considering the price. Of course, it’s nowhere near comparable to the mid-to-high-range phones detailed in this list, but its low price point certainly makes it an appealing option. The 5,000 mAh battery lasts well, but its charging is notably slow despite its advertised 33 watt charging speed.

In terms of performance and memory, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 houses a reliable Snapdragon 680 processor along with up to 6GB of working memory and 128 GB of internal storage. It also has a slot for an SD card – a rarity in many modern budget phones.

Generally, it performs well in everyday use and can comfortably run most mobile apps and games, though you may have to put up with longer loading times when launching them. Another thing to keep in mind is that, while the out-of-the-box performance is pretty decent, performance benchmarking puts the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 at a lower rank compared to other budget options, and may not stand the test of time. Plus, the lack of 5G support may be a dealbreaker for some.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11’s quad camera is typical of mid-range and budget handsets. It’s capable of capturing sharp pictures in daylight, but its ultra-wide angle photos often come out blurry and we found it struggling in darker settings.

Overall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is a good budget option if you’re looking for an affordable device that can meet most of your everyday needs, and allow for a pretty decent gaming experience. While you do have to compromise on some of the more appealing features offered by its competitors, it certainly serves its purpose and stands up as one of the best phones for $200 or less.

4. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro

The best Xiaomi gaming phone.

Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro specs:

Display 144Hz 6.67-inch OLED (1080 x 2400) Battery Li-Po 4650 mAh Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8-16GB Storage 128-512GB

Pros

Powerful processor for gaming

Crisp 144 Hz OLED screen

Built-in triggers

Good camera

Cons

Gets very hot during long play sessions

Average battery life

The Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro is a powerful device clearly designed for a pro mobile gaming experience. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a fast and responsive 6.67” 144Hz OLED display bright enough for outdoor use, and if you’re willing to dish out some extra cash, caps at a whopping 16GB RAM with 256GB internal storage – though the cheaper version still has plenty of space for your favorite games.

3DMark Wild Life Performance benchmarking notes Black Shark 5 Pro at 90% stability, outputting an impressive 58 FPS, making for a fast and responsive experience with no lag or stuttering, whether you’re scrolling through social media or playing the best mobile games on top settings.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro is sleek and clearly tailored to gamers, but still manages to look classy. It features built-in, programmable magnetic triggers, customizable LED lighting on the rear, and a futuristic design made up of bold lines that fall in line with the popular gamer aesthetic.

Unfortunately, the battery comes in at a slightly lower capacity than some of its competitors, sitting at 4650 mAh as opposed to the 4700 mAh of Xiaomi’s other high-end gaming phone, the Poco F4 GT. This means it doesn’t last quite as long, especially if you’re playing a lot of games. Luckily, the ultra-fast 120 W charging speed is present here, allowing you to fully charge the device in as little as 18 minutes.

The main downside to the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro is how hot it gets during prolonged play sessions. This little beauty gets toasty very quickly, and, despite its supposedly improved cooling compared to its predecessor, the new magnetic cooler clearly doesn’t cut it. This can have a pretty hefty impact on performance, as well as making the device uncomfortable to hold, so you may need to invest in an external cooler – which certainly isn’t preferable with a pricey handset like this.

While you may not expect a top-notch camera in a gaming phone, it’s certainly a bonus – and the Black Shark 5 Pro delivers on this pretty well. Its main camera is 108 MP, and it boasts both an improved aperture compared to its predecessor, as well as AI processing and HDR support, all of which allows you to snap some pretty sharp and detailed photos.

While the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro is our top pick for the best Xiaomi gaming phone, the Poco F4 GT comes in a very close second place. It features the same chipset, CPU cores, and cache, and is near identical in many ways, though the Black Shark 5 Pro benchmarks a tiny bit higher.

5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra

The best Xiaomi camera phone.

Xiaomi 13 Ulta specs:

Display 120Hz 6.73-inch AMOLED ( 1440 x 3200 ) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12-16GB Storage 256-1TB

Pros

Vivid 6.36” 120 Hz AMOLED display

Brilliant quad-lens camera

Fast charging

Smooth performance

Cons

Hard to get in the US

Slightly bulkier, top-heavy design

Clunky software

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has been referred to as the world’s best camera phone and, while that’s a pretty lofty title, it’s easy to see why. Even on appearances, the large, round camera on the front really makes it look the part, especially when you hold it horizontally. Luckily, it really lives up to its design – and actually edges ahead of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in some areas.

Leica and Xiaomi came together to co-engineer the 13 Ultra’s professional quad-lens camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel, 1” sensor with a variable aperture, a 50MP telephoto lens that offers 5x optical zoom, and another 50MP telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom, all combined to essentially eliminate your need to buy a separate professional camera beyond your handset.

Beyond the camera, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra features a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (the same as the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 13, as well as many other 2023 flagship Android phones), offering amazingly smooth performance.

Its 5,000 mAh battery also allows for a full 16-hour day of light to moderate usage, meaning you can browse, game, or snap photos to your heart’s content without worrying about running out of juice. Unfortunately, unlike the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the 13 Ultra only has support for 90 W wired charging. That’s still pretty decent, but does mean it takes about 40 minutes to fully charge your battery as opposed to the speedy 19 minutes boasted by the other Xiaomi handsets.

Overall, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a very powerful camera phone, while still offering plenty of advantages in other areas, too. It is quite expensive and it can be tricky to get hold of in the US, but if you’re passionate about photography on the go, it’s definitely worth the effort and the cost.

How we chose the best Xiaomi phones

There’s a lot to take into consideration when choosing the best smartphones in any category. When picking the best Xiaomi phones for this list, we focus on features that we believe to have the most significant impact on how the phone fits into your day-to-day life.

Firstly, there’s the price, and how well the device stands up against its competitors in the same price bracket. We also favor phones with good battery capacity and fast charging, as well as a good chipset, memory capacity, and RAM, to ensure you the smoothest performance for your budget.

Beyond that, we look at the camera’s lenses, megapixel count, and ability to take detailed pictures and videos in different settings to ensure you can always capture special moments in the best quality possible. Finally, there’s the display – we generally favor AMOLED over OLED screens due to their flexibility and ability to produce brighter and more dynamic colors, and we aim to look for the best refresh rates possible.

Of course, there are plenty of other features that we take into account, but those are the main, standout points that help us decide which phones to recommend. Beyond that, if you’re curious about how we decide which phones get the top marks, be sure to check out our how we test breakdown.

What’s the difference between Xiaomi and Redmi?

While Redmi phones are also manufactured by Xiaomi, Xiaomi and Redmi phones have some pretty noticeable differences. Generally, Xiaomi phones are slightly more premium than Redmi phones, coming in at higher prices but offering more features. Of course, there are still some really great Redmi phones to choose from, so don’t let the name put you off – it’s more important to concentrate on which handset suits your own personal needs and budget.

Are Xiaomi phones good?

Like any other manufacturer, Xiaomi is capable of making a wide range of phones – some great and some not so great. Xiaomi produces some highly competitive devices in all brackets, from entry-level to premium and high-end.

The main issue with choosing a Xiaomi phone is that their availability is limited in some countries such as the US, and they do generally run on the Miui OS, which can feel quite alien and clunky, even if you’re used to using Android OS systems. There’s also some contention about Xiaomi being a Chinese company and having different policies regarding data protection and privacy.

So in short, yes, Xiaomi phones can be just as good as other major brands, it’s more about deciding whether an individual handset is suited to you, your needs, and your budget. Luckily, that’s exactly what this list is here to help you with!

