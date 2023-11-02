All Risk of Rain 2 items and equipment

There are heaps of Risk of Rain 2 items available in the game, all of which come in a range of rarities. In this guide, we go over all the different types of items, how to unlock them, and what they do, so you can ensure you’re always well equipped to take on anything this dangerous world throws at you.

If you want an extra helping hand as you take on the alien scourge, check out our Risk of Rain 2 characters, Risk of Rain 2 lunar items, and Risk of Rain 2 artifacts guides. We’ve also got a list of the best Switch roguelikes so you can cut your teeth across other titles in the genre.

Anyway, here’s a rundown of all Risk of Rain 2 items:

Risk of Rain 2 items spawn throughout the game, some coming from monster drops and treasure chests, while others are locked behind specific challenges. Whenever you pick up an item for the first time, it’s added to your logbook.

Items come in a variety of rarities, signified by the colour of the border around them. Here are what each of the colours means:

White – common

– common Green – uncommon

– uncommon Red – uncommon

– uncommon Yellow – boss/planet

– boss/planet Blue – lunar

– lunar Purple – void

– void Orange – equipment

We’ll go into more detail about what each of these means in their respective sections below. However, we’ve excluded lunar, as we have an entire guide dedicated to Risk of Rain 2 lunar items and equipment.

Risk of Rain 2 passive items

As the name suggests, passive items give you a bonus for having them in your inventory. That’s right – you don’t need to do anything, simply owning them usually gives you a pretty decent buff. Of course, if you get rid of the item, the bonus it gives you is also removed. All items that aren’t equipment are considered passive items.

There’s no limit to how many passive items you can have. If you gain multiples of a specific item, they‘re stacked in your inventory, which applies the item’s effects in a particular way instead of each copy affecting you independently.

Common Risk of Rain 2 items

Risk of Rain 2 item Effect Armor-Piercing Rounds Deal an additional 20% damage to bosses Backup Magazine Adds one charge to your secondary skill Bison Steak Increases your maximum health by 25 Bundle of Fireworks When you activate an interactable, you also launch eight fireworks that deal 300% base damage Bustling Fungus After you stand still for one second, you create a zone that heals yourself and all allies within a 3m range for 4.5% of your health every second Cautious Slug Increases your base health regeneration by an additional three hp per second while outside of combat Crowbar Deal an additional 75% damage to enemies with 90% health or more Delicate Watch (Survivors of the Void DLC item) Increases your damage by 20%. If your health drops below 25%, this item breaks Energy Drink Increases sprint speed by 25% Focus Crystal Increases the damage you deal to enemies within 13m by 20% Gasoline When you kill an enemy, you ignite all enemies within 12m for 150% base damage. Enemies burn for an additional 150% base damage Item Scrap, White Does nothing, but you can use it with 3D Printers to exchange it for a different item Lens-Maker’s Glasses Your attacks have a 10% chance to crit and deal double damage Medkit Two seconds after you get hurt, you heal for 20 plus an additional 5% of your maximum health Mocha (Survivors of the Void DLC item) Increases your attack speed by 7.5% and your movement speed by 7% Monster Tooth When you kill an enemy, a healing orb spawns. The orb heals for eight, plus an additional 2% of your maximum health Oddly-shaped Opal (Survivors of the Void DLC item) Increases your armour by 100 while out of danger Paul’s Goat Hoof Increases your movement speed by 14% Personal Shield Generator Gives you a shield equal to 8% of your max health. The shield recharges when you’re out of danger Power Elixir (Survivors of the Void DLC item) When you drop below 25% hp, you automatically consume this item, healing you for 75% of your max health Repulsion Armor Plate Reduces all incoming damage by five (but not below one) Roll of Pennies (Survivors of the Void DLC item) Gain three gold whenever you take damage from an enemy. This scales over time Rusted Key Prompts a hidden cache containing an item to appear in a random location on each stage. The item has an 80% chance of being uncommon and a 20% chance of being a piece of equipment. Opening the cache consumes the Rusted Key Soldier’s Syringe Increases your attack speed by 15% Sticky Bomb You have a 5% chance to attach a bomb to an enemy upon hit. The bomb detonates for 180% total damage Stun Grenade You have a 5% chance to stun enemies for two seconds on hit Topaz Brooch Gain a temporary barrier for 15 health when you kill an enemy Tougher Times Provides you with a 15% chance to block incoming damage. Unaffected by luck Tri-Tip Dagger You have a 10% chance to bleed an enemy for 240% base damage Warbanner When you level up or start a teleporter event, you drop a banner that strengthens all allies within 16m, raising attack and movement speed by 30%

Uncommon Risk of Rain 2 items

Risk of Rain 2 item Effect AtG Missile Mk. 1 Gives you a 10% chance to fire a missile that deals 300% total damage Bandolier There’s an 18% chance that any enemy you kill drops an ammo pack that resets all of your skill cooldowns Berzerker’s Pauldron When you kill four enemies within one second, you go into a frenzy for six seconds, which increases your movement speed by 50% and your attack speed by 100% Chronobauble On hit, you slow enemies for -60% of their movement speed for two seconds Death Mark Enemies with four or more debuffs are ‘marked for death’, which increases their damage taken by 50% from all sources for seven seconds Fuel Cell Allows you to hold an additional equipment charge, and reduces your equipment cooldown by 15% Ghor’s Tome When you kill an enemy, it has a 4% chance to drop a treasure worth $25. This scales over time Harvester’s Scythe Increases your critical chance by 5%. Critical strikes also heal you for eight of your health Hopoo Feather Gain one maximum jump count Hunter’s Harpoon (Survivors of the Void DLC item) When you kill an enemy, your movement speed increases by 125%, fading over one second Ignition Tank (Survivors of the Void DLC item) Ignite effects deal an additional 300% damage over time Infusion Killing an enemy permanently increases your health by one, up to a maximum of 100 health Item Scrap, Green Does nothing, but you can use it with 3D Printers to exchange it for a different item Kjaro’s Band If your hit deals more than 400% damage, it also blasts enemies with a runic flame tornado, dealing 300% total damage over time. This recharges every ten seconds Leeching Seed When you deal damage, you heal for one health Lepton Daisy Release a healing nova during the Teleporter event, healing all nearby allies for 50% of their maximum health Old Guillotine Instantly kill elite monsters that have 13% health or less Old War Stealthkit If you fall below 25% health, you gain 40% movement speed and invisibility for five seconds. Recharges every 30 seconds Predatory Instincts Increases your critical chance by 5%. Critical strikes increase your attack speed by 12%, to a maximum cap of 36% Razorwire When you get hit, you explode in a burst of razors, dealing 160% damage. This hits up to five targets in a 25m radius Regenerating Scrap (Survivors of the Void DLC item) Does nothing, but you can use it with 3D Printers (preferably uncommon ones) to exchange it for a different item. This item regenerates at the beginning of each stage Rose Buckler Increases your armour by 30 while sprinting Runald’s Band When your hits deal more than 400% damage, they also blast enemies with a runic ice blast, which slows them by 80% for three seconds and deals 250% total damage. Recharges every ten seconds Shipping Request Form (Survivors of the Void DLC item) Spawns a delivery containing two items in a random location on each stage. The items inside have a 79% chance to be common, a 20% chance to be uncommon, and a one% chance to be equipment Shuriken (Survivors of the Void DLC item) When you activate your primary skill, you also throw a shuriken that deals 400% base damage. You can hold up to three shurikens, all of which reload over ten seconds Squid Polyp When you activate an interactable, you summon a squid turret that attacks nearby enemies at 100% attack speed. The turret lasts for 30 seconds Ukulele You have a 25% chance to fire chain lightning for 80% total damage on up to three targets within 20m War Horn When you activate your equipment, you gain an additional 70% attack speed for eight seconds Wax Quill Jumping while sprinting boosts you forward by 10m Will-o’-the-wisp On killing an enemy, you spawn a lava pillar in a 12m radius for 350% base damage

Legendary Risk of Rain 2 items

Risk of Rain 2 item Effect 57 Leaf Clover All random effects roll an additional one time for a favourable outcome Aegis Healing past full HP grants you a temporary barrier for 50% of the amount you healed Alien Head Reduces all of your skill cooldowns by 25% Ben’s Raincoat (Survivors of the Void DLC item) Prevents one debuff, instead granting you a temporary barrier for 10% of your maximum health. Recharges every five seconds Bottle Chaos (Survivors of the Void DLC item) Trigger a random equipment effect one time Brainstalks When you kill an elite monster, you enter a frenzy for four seconds where all of your skills have 0.5-second cooldowns Brilliant Behemoth All of your attacks explode in a 4m radius, dealing a bonus 60% total damage to nearby enemies Ceremonial Dagger When you kill an enemy, you fire out three homing daggers that deal 150% base damage Defensive Microbots Shoots down one projectile within 20m every 0.5 seconds. This item’s recharge rate scales with attack speed Dio’s Best Friend When you die, you consume this item and revive with three seconds of invulnerability Frost Relic When you kill an enemy, you are surrounded by an ice storm that deals 1200% damage per second, slowing enemies by 80% for 1.5 seconds. The storm grows with every kill, increasing its radius by 2m. Stacks up to 18m H3AD-5T v2 Increases your jump height. Also creates a 5m-100m radius kinetic explosion when you hit the ground, dealing 1,000%-10,000% base damage that scales up with fall distance. Recharges every ten seconds Happiest Mask When you kill an enemy, there’s a 7% chance you’ll spawn a ghost of the killed enemy with 1500% damage. Lasts 30 seconds Harlight Afterburner Adds two charges to your utility skill, and reduces the cooldown of your utility skill by 33% Interstellar Desk Plant When you kill an enemy, you plant a healing fruit seed that grows after five seconds. The resulting plant heals you and all allies within a ten-metre radius for 5% maximum health every 0.5 seconds. Lasts ten seconds Item Scrap, red Does nothing, but you can use it with 3D Printers to exchange it for a different item Laser Scope (Survivors of the Void DLC item) Your critical strikes deal an additional 100% damage N’kuhana’s Opinion Store 100% of healing as soul energy. After your soul energy reaches 10% of your maximum health, you fire a skull that deals 250% of your soul energy as damage Pocket I.C.B.M. (Survivors of the Void DLC item) All missile items and equipment fire an additional two missiles Rejuvenation Rack Heal +100% more Resonance Disc When you kill four enemies in seven seconds or less, you charge the Resonance Disc. The disc launches itself toward a target for 300% base damage, piercing all enemies it doesn’t kill. It then explodes for 1,000% base damage, and returns to you, striking all enemies along the way for 300% base damage Sentient Meat Hook On hitting an enemy, you have a 20% chance to fire homing hooks at up to ten enemies for 100% total damage Shattering Justice After you hit an enemy five times, their armour reduces by 60 for eight seconds Soulbound Catalyst When you kill an enemy, your equipment cooldown reduces by four seconds Spare Drone Parts (Survivors of the Void DLC item) You gain Col. Droneman. Drones gain an additional 50% attack speed and cooldown reduction, and a 10% chance to fire a missile on hit, dealing 300% total damage. They also gain an automatic chain gun that deals 6×100% damage, bouncing to two enemies Symbiotic Scorpion When hitting an enemy, you have a 100% chance to permanently reduce their armour by two Unstable Tesla Coil Fire out lightning that hits three enemies for 200% base damage every 0.5 seconds. The Tesla Coil switches off every ten seconds Wake of Vultures Gain the power of any elite monster you kill for eight seconds

Risk of Rain 2 boss items

Boss items, also known as planet items, are rewards that drop from Teleporter bosses. All boss items are passive, and each one represents a signature attack or characteristic of its corresponding boss. They can only drop from their respective Teleporter boss, and cannot be obtained through chests.

Risk of Rain 2 item Effect Obtain from Artifact Key A special item you can use to damage the Artifact Reliquary Bulwark’s Ambyr Charged Perforator Upon hitting an enemy, you have a 10% chance to dish out a lightning strike, dealing 500% damage Overloading Worm Defense Nucleus (Survivors of the Void DLC item) When you kill an elite monster, you spawn an Alpha Construct with a bonus 300% damage and 300% health. Limited to four Xi Construct Empathy Cores Summon two Solus probes every 30 seconds. They gain an additional 100% damage per ally on your team Solus Control Unit Genesis Loop If you fall below 25% health, you explode, dealing 6000% base damage. They recharge every 30 seconds Wandering Vagrant Halcyon Seed Allows you to summon Aurelionite during the teleporter event. It has 100% damage and health Aurelionite Irradiant Pearl Increases all of your stats by 10% Cleansing Pool Item Scrap, Yellow Does nothing, but you can use it with 3D Printers to exchange it for a different item – Little Disciple Allows you to fire a tracking wisp for 300% damage. Fires every 1.6 seconds while you’re sprinting. Fire rate increases with your movement speed Grovetender Mired Urn While in combat, the nearest enemy to you within 13m is tethered to you, dealing 100% damage per second and applying tar to enemies, and healing you for 100% of damage dealt Clay Dunestrider Molten Perforator On hit, you have a 10% chance to call forth three magma balls from an enemy, dealing 300% damage each Magma Worm Pearl Increases your maximum health by 10% Cleansing Pool Planula When you receive damage, you heal for 15 health points Grandparent Queen’s Gland Every 30 seconds, you summon a beetle guard with a bonus 300% damage and 100% health. You can have one guard at a time Beetle Queen Shatterspleen Grants you 5% critical chance. Your critical strikes bleed enemies for 240% base damage. Bleeding enemies explode on death for 400% damage, plus an additional 15% of their maximum health Imp Overlord Titanic Knurl Increases your maximum health by 40, and your base health regeneration by 1.6 hp per second Stone Titan

Risk of Rain 2 Void items

Risk of Rain 2 void items are passive items unique to the Survivors of the Void expansion. While their bonuses can be pretty substantial, they also apply a corruption status to their non-void counterparts. Through corruption, the original items are transformed into void items – for example, if you own 57 Leaf Clovers, and then pick up a Benthic Bloom, all of your 57 Leaf Clovers turn into Benthic Blooms. In short, it’s impossible for a void item to coexist in your inventory alongside its uncorrupted counterpart.

The only way to find void items is through rare void cradles that are spotted throughout maps.

Risk of Rain 2 item Effect Benthic Bloom Upgrades three random items to the next higher rarity at the start of each stage (e.g. common to uncommon, uncommon to rare). Corrupts all of your 57 Leaf Clovers Encrusted Key Prompts hidden cache containing an item (60% chance to be common, 30% chance to be uncommon, 10% chance to be equipment) to spawn at a random location on each stage. Opening the cache consumes the Encrusted Key. Corrupts all Rusted Keys Lost Seer’s Lenses Your attacks have a 0.5% chance to instantly kill a boss enemy. Corrupts all Lens-Maker’s Glasses Lysate Cell Adds one charge to your special skill, and reduces your special skill cooldown by 33%. Corrupts all Fuel Cells Needletick Has a 10% chance to collapse an enemy for 400% base damage. Corrupts all Tri-Tip Daggers Newly Hatched Zoea Gain a random void ally every 60 seconds. You can only have one ally at a time. Corrupts all yellow items Plasma Shrimp Provides you with a shield equal to 10% of your maximum health. While your shield is enabled, hitting an enemy fires a missile that deals 40^ total damage. Corrupts all AtG Missile Mk. 1s Pluripotent Larva If you die, you consume this item and revive with three seconds of invulnerability. Corrupts all corruptible items on consumption. Corrupts all Tougher Times on collection Polylute You have a 25% chance to fire lightning for 60% total damage up to three times. Corrupts all Ukuleles Safer Spaces Blocks incoming damage once. Recharges after 15 seconds. Corrupts all Tougher Times Singularity Band When your hits deal more than 400% damage, they also fire a black hole that draws enemies within 15m into its centre. These black holes last five seconds before collapsing, dealing 100% total damage. Recharges every 20 seconds. Corrupts all Runald’s and Kjaro’s Bands Tentabauble You have a %5 chance to root enemies for one second on hit. Corrupts all Chronobaubles Voidsent Flame Upon hitting an enemy at full health, you spawn a lava pillar in a 12m radius for 260% base damage. Corrupts all Will-o’-the-wisps Weeping Fungus Heals 2% of your health for every second you spend sprinting. Corrupts all Bustling Fungi

Risk of Rain 2 equipment

In Risk of Rain 2, equipment are items that offer no passive bonus but instead must be activated, much like a skill. They often offer an extremely powerful effect but come lumped with extremely long cooldowns. You can only hold one piece of equipment at a time – if you try to pick up a second one, you end up swapping them instead.

Risk of Rain item Effect Cooldown Blast Shower Cleanses all negative effects including debuffs, damage over time, and nearby projectiles 20 seconds Disposable Missile Launcher Fire off a swarm of 12 missiles that deal 300% damage each 45 seconds Eccentric Vase Create a quantum tunnel of up to 1000m in length that lasts 30 seconds 45 seconds Executive Card (Survivors of the Void DLC content) Whenever you make a gold purchase, you get 10% of the gold you spent back. If the purchase is a multishop terminal, the other terminals remain open 0.1 seconds Foreign Fruit Instantly heal for 50% of your maximum health 45 seconds Forgive Me Please Throw a cursed doll out that triggers any on-kill effects you have every one second for eight seconds 45 seconds Fuel Array Cannot be activated manually. Automatically activates if your max HP falls below 50%, triggering an explosion that deals massive damage and knockback in an AoE. The Fuel Array destroys itself after use N/A Gnarled Woodsprite You gain a Woodsprite follower that heals you for 1.5% of your max HP per second. Alternatively, you can send the Woodsprite to an ally and heal them for 10% of their max HP 15 seconds Goobo Jr. (Survivors of the Void DLC content) Spawn a gummy clone that has 300% damage and 300% health. Expires after 30 seconds 100 seconds Gorang’s Opus Sends all allies into a frenzy for seven seconds, increasing their movement speed by 50% and attack speed by 100% 45 seconds Jade Elephant Gain 500 armour for five seconds 45 seconds Milky Chrysalis Sprout wings and fly for 15 seconds. Gain an additional 20% movement speed for the duration 60 seconds Molotov (6-Pack) (Survivors of the Void DLC content) Throw six Molotov cocktails which ignite enemies for 500% base damage. Each Molotov leaves a burning area for 200% damage per second 45 seconds Ocular HUD Gain an additional 100% critical strike chance for eight seconds 60 seconds Preon Accumulator Fire preon tendrils, zapping enemies within 35m for up to 600% damage per second. On contact, the tendrils detonate in an enormous 20m explosion for 4,000% damage 140 seconds Primordial Cube Fire a black hole that draws enemies within 30m into its centre. Lasts ten seconds 60 seconds Radar Scanner Reveal all interactables within 500m for ten seconds 45 seconds Recycler Transform an item or a piece of equipment into a different one of the same tier 45 seconds Remote Caffeinator (Survivors of the Void DLC content) Request an Eclipse Zero Vending Machine. The vending machine arrives in five seconds, dealing 2,000% damage, and healing up to three targets for 25% of their maximum health 60 seconds Royal Capacitor Call down a lightning strike on a targeted monster, dealing 3,000% damage and stunning nearby enemies 20 seconds Sawmerang Throw three large saw blades that slice through enemies for 400% damage each. Each saw can also apply bleed, dealing an additional 100% damage per seconds, and can strike enemies again on the way back 45 seconds Super Massive Leech Heal for 20% of the damage you deal. Lasts eight seconds 60 seconds The Back-up Call four strike drones to fight for you. Lasts for 25 seconds 100 seconds The Crowdfunder Fire a continuous barrage that deals 100% damage per bullet. Costs $1 per bullet. Cost increases over time N/A Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn (Survivors of the Void DLC content) Execute any enemy capable of spawning a unique reward, and it will drop that item. This piece of equipment is consumed on use 60 seconds Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn (Consumed) (Survivors of the Void DLC content) The consumed version of the above item. Looks kinda cool, but that’s about it N/A Volcanic Egg Turn into a draconic fireball for five seconds, dealing 500% damage on impact. Detonates at the end for 800^ damage 30 seconds

Risk of Rain 2 elite equipment

Similar to boss items, elite equipment are items that grant you powers of their corresponding elite enemies. Despite being called equipment, they’re closer in function to passive items, as their benefits are applied passively as soon as you equip them. However, elite equipment is still restricted to an active item slot, so you can’t stack them and you can only equip one at a time.

Elite equipment is super rare, with a 0.025% base drop rate from its respective elite enemy. This chance is marginally affected by your in-game luck, but they’re still pretty tough to get your paws on. When you have a piece of elite equipment activated, it allows you to take on the effects of the corresponding elite’s attacks – for example, having Her Biting Embrace active imbues your attacks with the Glacial Elite’s properties, such as slowing enemies on hit.

Risk of Rain 2 item Effect Obtained from Her Biting Embrace Become an aspect of ice Glacial Elite His Reassurance (Survivors of the Void DLC content) Become an aspect of earth Mending Elite Ifrit’s Distinction Become an aspect of fire Blazing Elite N’kuhana’s Retort Become an aspect of corruption Malachite Elite Shared Design Become an aspect of perfection Perfected Elite Silence Between Two Strikes Become an aspect of lightning Overloading Elite Spectral Circlet Become an aspect of incorporeality Celestine Elite

And that’s it – every Risk of Rain 2 item and equipment in the game. Now you’re all suited and booted and ready to dominate the universe, check out our list of the best space games to spread your wings a little further.