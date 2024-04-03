Fans of Eren Yeager and Roblox rejoice, Attack on Titan is coming

While Roblox has seen its fair share of Attack on Titan tributes over the years, joining the likes of several other anime-inspired titles, the IP is being officially bestowed on Roblox creators by publisher Kodansha. In a collaboration with GeekOut Inc, a new $1.5 million fund has been created to help develop Attack on Titan-themed games on Roblox, with a huge creation contest aiming to bring exciting and original experiences to the platform.

Kodansha Game Creators Lab is providing support, funding, and production assistance to indie game creators looking to recreate Eren Yeager’s world, with its Roblox Original Experience Production Contest. Roblox creators are invited to pitch original games inspired by all things Attack on Titan, and the competition is open to absolutely everyone, regardless of region or age.

Applications are open from April 5 through to May 10, 2024, and we’re super excited to see the new AoT-themed games set to come to Roblox, potentially later this year. Who doesn’t want to set up a sprawling tower defense in the middle of the Trost District!?

It’s an exciting time for anime and Roblox lovers alike, because as well as Kodansha releasing the Attack on Titan IP, GeekOut Inc is also extending its $20 million Creator Incubation Program to the wider Roblox developer community. The program is set up to help developers work with IP holders, so there’s a high chance that we’ll see many more collaborations in the future.

If you can’t wait until these new games come to pass, we’ve got plenty of guides on other anime-inspired Roblox titles, including our Haze Piece tier list and reroll guide. But if you really want some Attack on Titan Roblox goodies, we have plenty of Untitled Attack on Titan codes for you.