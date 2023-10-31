Haze Piece tier list and reroll guide November 2023

As a One Piece game, it’s no surprise that Haze Piece features devil fruit. For new players, it may seem a bit daunting, given how many are available, so we have this Haze Piece tier list to give you an idea of what the best ones are. Not only that, we also dive into what the best Haze Piece races are. We even offer advice on the best way to do a Haze Piece reroll should you want to change your character type.

Of course, Haze Piece isn’t the only Roblox One Piece game out there, so if you want to broaden your horizons, make sure you give our A One Piece Game codes, One Piece New Dreams codes, and Pixel Piece codes guides a read. Or, to discover new experiences, you can take a look at our Roblox game codes list, in which you can find links to articles such as our Anime Adventures codes, Blade Ball codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, and Elemental Dungeons codes guides.

Anyway, let’s dive into our Haze Piece tier list and take a look at what the best devil fruit options are.

Haze Piece tier list

Before we go any further, it’s important for us to point out that while we take great care to put together these tier lists, they’re most definitely subjective. Should we put a devil fruit in D, that doesn’t necessarily mean you should avoid it at all costs. It may well be that a lower-ranking fruit or character type works better for you, and that’s the joy of games like Haze Piece, you can adapt to your own playstyle.

Haze Piece devil fruit tier list

Rank Haze Piece devil fruit S Darkness, Magma, Electricity A Phoenix, Rubber Tremor, Ice, Gravity B Flame, Sand, Light, String, Gas, Snow, Paw C Operation, Mammoth, Smoke, Chop, Barrier, Buddha, Spike D Kilo, Bomb, Clear, Spin

Haze Piece race tier list

Rank Haze Piece race S Demon, Dragonoid, D-Clan A Lunarian, Celestial Dragon B Cyborg, Mink, Dragon C Fishman, 3 Eyed tribe D Human

How do I do a Haze Piece reroll?

There’s just one way to do a Haze Piece reroll and that’s through Haze Piece codes. So, if you want to do a Haze Piece race reroll, make sure you stop by our codes list. The game randomly assigns your race the first time you boot up the game, so it really is a luck of the draw.

And there you have it, our Haze Piece tier list and reroll guide. We hope it helps you to discover the best Haze Piece race and devil fruit for you. Should you want a less blocky adventure with the straw hats, make sure you check out our list of the best One Piece games on Switch and mobile.