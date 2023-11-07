The new Roblox Takeshi’s Castle experience is a blast from the past

If you grew up wanting to participate in one of Japan’s most iconic game shows, you finally have your chance with the official Roblox Takeshi’s Castle game. Featuring famous challenges from the long-running series, you can try your luck with Stepping Stones, Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, and, of course, the ultimate challenge of taking on Takeshi without the embarrassment of falling flat on your face on TV.

For those who don’t know, Takeshi’s Castle ran from 1986-1990 and was an incredibly popular series not only in Japan but the rest of the world, offering some chaotic entertainment in the form of 100 Japanese contestants taking on various trials to make the final round and fight Takeshi himself. We’ve always hoped for an official Roblox version of the classic game show, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see this one on our list of the best Roblox games before long.

Takeshi’s Castle arrives on Roblox courtesy of a joint effort from TV rights-holder TBS Television, now expanding into gaming under the name TBS Games, and developer GeekOut K.K. There’s more to come in the future, too, with the developers intending to bring Takeshi’s Castle clothing and accessories to the Roblox UGC store.

While most of us associate Roblox with a younger audience, we’re sure the chance to take on Takeshi is sure to bring in some older players. You can try it out yourself over at the official Roblox Takeshi’s Castle page, with a new stage set to arrive as soon as the game breaches the 700 likes threshold.

There you have it, all you need to know about the new Roblox Takeshi’s Castle game. For more game-show-like experiences, check out our picks for the best party games and our WarioWare: Move It! review.