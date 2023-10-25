The best Roblox games in 2023

With so many games on the platform, it begs the question, what are the best Roblox games? With experiences ranging between anime-themed battlers like Shindo Life, creature-collectors like Adopt Me, and dungeon-crawlers like Treasure Quest. There are plenty of options for players to choose from. That’s where our best Roblox games list comes in! We’ve gathered together some of the most popular and successful Roblox games so you can decide which you want to play.

Whether it’s a city where you can build your own in-game house, a battle between cops and robbers, or being hunted by a murderous weapon-wielding pig, this is a platform that encourages imagination, so let’s look at the best Roblox games. If it’s something spookier you’re after, check out our picks for the best Roblox horror games.

Now, let’s get to our list of the best Roblox games.

Blade Ball

Blade Ball is one of the biggest Roblox hits of 2023, combining dodgeball and battle royale mechanics for something with a real competitive edge. It might not be the most approachable of games on this list, but once you get the hang of dodging and slashing, you’re going to find it difficult to put this one down.

If you need a helping hand getting started here, be sure to check out our guide to Blade Ball codes. Trust us, you’re going to want all the free weapons and spins you can get your hand on before taking on some of the more experienced Blade Ball participants.

Combat Warriors

Inspired by games like Blood Flow and Criminality, Combat Warriors is exactly what you’d expect – a melee and ranged weapon fighting bloodbath. Sometimes you just need somewhere to vent your frustrations, and Combat Warriors offers the perfect arena for that.

Ready to get in the ring and take on some of the toughest Roblox fighters out there? Then check out our Combat Warriors codes, and go claim your victory.

Anime Story

A whole heap of awesome anime powers awaits in Anime Story, the ultimate anime adventure. Build your character up, unlock summon abilities and awakenings, craft gear, and take down bosses as you grow to become the strongest fighter in the universe.

If you’re ready to find out what your story will be, head over to our Anime Story codes and grab some goodies. Or, if you’re looking for something with classic anime characters outside of Roblox, see our list of the best anime games.

Da Hood

Da Hood is an awesome role-playing sandbox game that revolves around the good old criminals vs cops theme. Gather cash, collect weapons, and choose the role of an officer or a gang member as you either protect the city or bring chaos to your surroundings.

Despite being around for a while, there’s never a shortage of players to join in the fun with in this experience. If this sounds up your alley, check out our Da Hood codes for some awesome freebies.

Project Slayers

The aim of Project Slayers is simple, you must fight tough enemies and explore a massive map full of secrets for you to stumble across. This experience takes inspiration from the very popular anime and manga Demon Slayer, so if you’re a fan, we recommend giving this a go – it’s one of the biggest Roblox games.

Make sure you check out our Project Slayers codes, Project Slayers breathing guide, Project Slayers tier list, and Project Slayers private server codes for more information.

Anime Adventures

In Anime Adventures, you must collect various anime characters from a range of IPs such as Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Sword Art Online, and more. As a tower defense game, you then use these heroes to defend your base.

If using Goku to defend against waves of enemies sounds up your street why not give it a go? If you do, be sure to check out our Anime Adventures codes, Anime Adventures tier list, and Anime Adventures trade guides for more information.

Pet Simulator X

The best Roblox game for furry friends is Pet Simulator X. In this user-made experience, you collect eggs that can hatch anything from perfect puppies to dragons, unicorns, and other mythical creatures.

So, if you’ve always wanted your own petting zoo, check out our Pet Simulator X codes and get in the game. There’s a whole bunch of adorable pals waiting to make your acquaintance.

Slayers Unleashed

Experience the world of Demon Slayer in block form with Slayers Unleashed. This experience pits your combat skills against various demons and dojo masters as you try to become the greatest warrior in the land.

If you want to start your adventure with a bang, use our Slayers Unleashed codes to access some fine weaponry and boosts. Just keep in mind this is one of the older games on this list, so the servers might not be full of fellow adventurers.

Thief Simulator

Fancy yourself as a master thief? Put your stealth skills to the test in Thief Simulator, as you work your way up from common burglar to master thief in this heart-pounding experience.

We can’t help you out with any night vision goggles, but we can offer you some Thief Simulator codes to get you on your way. Or, if you’re looking for similar games outside of Roblox, see our list of the best Switch stealth games.

Adopt Me!

Everyone loves a cute animal, and ‘Adopt Me!‘ is based on that love. On Adoption Island you can build a home, collect pets, and then dress them up to your heart’s desire based on a number of themes. It’s a simple formula, but what has worked for tens of thousands of YouTube videos surely works here.

If you want to find out what cuddly companions are available in one of the best Roblox games, have a look at our list of Adopt Me pets. Or, if you’re looking to return to this one, see our Adopt Me update guide to see what’s new.

Build a Boat for Treasure

I don’t want to say Build a Boat for Treasure is self-explanatory… but it says it right there. In Build a Boat for Treasure, you and a group of friends built a boat… for treasure.

But seriously, you craft your craft together and then must survive a variety of trials and environments in order to get the sweet loot that you’re all craving. Imagine Sea of Thieves but with more DIY. For the latest building materials, try our Build a Boat for Treasure codes list.

Anime Fighting Simulator

Have you ever wanted to live your favorite anime battles? Anime Fighting Simulator will probably get you as close as you’re ever going to get – without doing Saitama’s special exercise regime that is.

Train your mind, and body, while facing off against powerful bosses, unlocking swords and special powers to defeat them in one of the best Roblox games for any anime fan. You can also get the latest yen and chikara shard freebies with our Anime Fighting Simulator codes list.

Shindo Life

This popular Naruto-style game was originally called Shinobi Life 2, a spiritual successor to the original. But even though the game had to change its name to Shindo Life, it’s still hugely popular.

You create your own anime-themed fighter to face off against foes, using spins to claim new bloodlines that grant you special abilities. For the latest free spins, check out our Shindo Life codes list.

Weapon Fighting Simulator

Summon some swords and get ready to raid in the knife-edge world of Weapon Fighting Simulator. As you might have guessed, this game is all about what you’re keeping in the armory, and expanding on your edged weapons collection.

Check out our Weapon Fighting Simulator codes to get a head start on your new sword collection and launch yourself into one of the best Roblox games.

Blox Fruits

Become a pirate and take to the vast open oceans, all while fighting powerful enemies and tough boss battles with Blox Fruits. There’s a reason this is one of the most popular Roblox games of all time, Blox Fruits attracts thousands of players a day, and you can join them in discovering some fantastic swashbuckling adventures.

To help out any players new to the game, we’ve created a handy guide full of Blox Fruits codes so you can get into one of the best Roblox games with ease. We’ve also got a Blox Fruits tier list, so you can find the best in-game items as soon as you set sail.

All Star Tower Defense

All Star Tower Defense is not only one of many anime-themed Roblox games, but it’s also one of the best Roblox games in general. Use characters from your favorite anime series to fend off waves of enemies and learn some new skills along the way. Take a look at our All Star Tower Defense codes list if you want some freebies.

King Legacy

Want even more anime-inspired Roblox experiences? In King Legacy, you set sail through a world based on One Piece, in search of new lands, other pirates, and sweet, sweet booty.

If you’re not willing to take the voyage without a bit of treasure already in your chest, check out our King Legacy codes to stock up for the salty seas.

And those are the best Roblox games – in our humble opinion! If you’d like to get some free cosmetics, check out our Roblox promo codes list. Or, if you fancy a break from Roblox, check out our choices for the best mobile puzzle games and best mobile platformers here.