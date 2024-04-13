Thrill seekers, rejoice, because Atari has announced RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic’s return to Google Play. The mobile port of the company’s iconic theme park management simulator has returned to Google’s storefront just over a year since its departure.

Last year, RollerCoaster Tycoon (RCT) fans were saddened and confused to see that their beloved theme park game was no longer available on the Google Play Store, despite still being available on iPhone. According to RCT’s official Reddit account commenting on this post, Atari had to remove the game from Google’s marketplace as it wasn’t compatible with newer versions of the Android OS.

This removal wasn’t the end for the Android version of RCT Classic, as Atari acquired the game’s original source code from Origin8 and set to work upgrading the game to Google’s new standards, thanks to some help from the acclaimed St. Louis-based studio Graphite Lab. Thanks to this hard work, the game landed in the Top 25 Paid Apps chart during its soft launch period prior to this global release.

Ethan Stearns, VP of Games Publishing at Atari says, “We’re very excited to bring this fan favorite back to players around the world, and even better as we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of RollerCoaster Tycoon creator Chris Sawyer’s timeless achievement.” The legacy of RollerCoaster Tycoon is incredible (as you can read about in our feature on the subject), leaving a permanent mark on gaming history.

That's everything you need to know about RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic's return to Google Play.