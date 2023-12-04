The best mobile games in 2023

Writing a definitive list of the best mobile games is a tricky – some would say foolhardy – task at the best of times. We’re talking about a process that incorporates hundreds of thousands of games spread across iOS and Android, covering over a dozen years.

So we’ve decided to approach this from a simple if slightly out-there premise. If an alien were to land tomorrow and ask for a crash course in gaming, which of the best mobile games would you encourage it to install on the best gaming phone first? With such an unusual filter applied, we’re not looking for obscure gems or even necessarily run-away hits here. We’re looking at those important, genre-defining games that represent something essential to the history of smartphone gaming—a veritable greatest-hits compilation of the App Store and Google Play.

All we stipulate is that the game has to still be active and great to play today. We’re also only going to include one game per series, so we’ll generally (but not exclusively) go with the first rather than the best entry.

Now, let’s get into our list of the best mobile games.

The best mobile games are:

Monument Valley

Monument Valley – and especially its sequel, Monument Valley 2 – is one of those rare video games that has crossed over into the mainstream. The kind that’s referenced in TV shows and played even by non-gamers.

That’s not to downplay its ingenious Escher-like spatial puzzles, or its achingly beautiful art style. It’s just to say that an awful lot of people like it an awful lot, including us.

Play Monument Valley on Apple Arcade.

Raid: Shadow Legends

It’s easy for seasoned gamers to get a bit sniffy about gacha RPGs. But the simple truth is, a quite startling number of people seem to play them, and Raid: Shadow Legends is the 800lb gorilla of this

particular loved-and-loathed sub-genre. You can’t really ignore it.

Indeed, it’s pretty difficult to ignore a game that looks this good, with stunning 3D graphics and screen-filling pyrotechnics accompanying your every PVE campaign mission or PVP Arena scrap. Read our Raid: Shadow Legends tier list if you want some help getting started in it.

Play Raid: Shadow Legends for free.

Mech Arena

From the developer that brought Raid: Shadow Legends into the world, Mech Arena is a game that is exactly what it says on the tin. You and other players take control of mech suits and fight each other in arenas – there’s tons of customization available for the mech, and things you can unlock by grinding.

It’s not a complex concept by any means, but a game that’s really easy to dive into whenever you’re after some simple thrills. Controls are tight, and combat is diverse and enjoyable – meanwhile, there are several different arenas for you to do battle on, ranging from desert encampments, through to moon bases, and Japanese towns. The presentation is quite reminiscent of Overwatch actually, so if you enjoy that game, chances are you’ll enjoy this too.

Play Mech Arena for free.

Epic Seven

Do you like a bit of anime? Does the random excitement of a gacha game excite you like nothing else? Well, in that case, we recommend you give Epic Seven a go. This free-to-play game is all about building up a team of heroes and then taking them through turn-based RPG battles as you progress through the story.

Through the game’s writing, you really get a feel for its expansive cast of characters, and the gacha gameplay means that you’ll likely grow attached to a different set of characters than another player might. Add to that the fact that it has some really nicely done anime cutscenes and you’re left with an experience that is as engaging as it is addictive.

Play Epic Seven for free.

Idle Bank Tycoon: Money Empire

If you’re looking for a satisfying, laid-back experience, Idle Bank Tycoon: Money Empire is a great choice. This idle clicker game sees you take the role of a hotshot banker as you build your very own bank empire, upgrading and expanding locations, increasing your reputation, and pulling in rich clients. You can even hire staff to keep the cash flowing when you’re offline. So go get that cash dolla!

Play Idle Bank Tycoon free.

Forge of Empires

This free-to-play mobile strategy game is one that delivers on multiple fronts. First of all, you get the satisfaction of creating your own settlement, which you can build and develop as you wish, using resources you gather to invest in different types of research. Then there’s the fact that you get to see it pass through multiple real-world era of history, before moving on into the science fiction realms of the future. On top of all that, you also get to engage in turn-based strategy battles as other nations wage war against you.

There’s so much great content wrapped up in Forge of Empires, and it’s one of those games that you’ll easily pour hundreds of hours into as you come back to it every single day. Addictive in all the right ways, it’s a must-play for fans of strategy or history.

Play Forge of Empires for free.

Rise of Cultures

Yes, you’re right: this is the second game developed by Innogames that we’ve included in this list, but don’t worry, we’ll focus on other developers soon (we promise), and this game definitely deserves its spot on this list. So what is it that makes Rise of Cultures so special?

Well, like Forge of Empires before it, Rise of Cultures is a game about building a civilisation which grows and expands throughout different eras of history (Innogames are good at stuff like that), but in this one, there’s a more human-centred approach. Not only can you choose different types of cultures to cultivate in your civilisation, but you can take direct control of individual workers, giving them the most productive work schedules you can (including time for rest), and deploying them to enhance your city as you see please.

Play Rise of Cultures on iOS for free.

Play Rise of Cultures on Android for free.

Jetpack Joyride

Jetpack Joyride wasn’t the first endless runner to hit mobile (shout out to Canabalt), but it was one of the earliest and best. Just as importantly to this list, it’s still going strong, with ongoing support from legendary developer Halfbrick.

As hero Barry Steakfried, run, fly, and smash your way as far as you can, making use of wild power-ups and randomly generating hazards.

Play Jetpack Joyride on Apple Arcade.

Reigns

There are three Reigns games on iOS and Android, and all are brilliant examples of how to update the narrative-led adventure genre for a modern mobile gaming audience.

The key, it seems, was to add a hefty smack of humour and apply a card-swiping control system lifted straight from the Grindr dating app. Who knew?

Play Reigns on Apple Arcade.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact wears its The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild influence quite shamelessly, with a familiar anime-inflected fantasy world and action-RPG mechanics.

But you’ll forgive the obvious tribute act because it nails the formula so well, and because it does so in the form of a free-to-play mobile game. Which is quite amazing. If you’re still not convinced, let us explain what Genshin Impact is in a simple way. Our Genshin Impact tier list is also a good point of reference for newbies.

Play Genshin Impact for free.

Hero Wars

Hero Wars is a game that you may well have come across before, because the adverts for it are rather prevalent. Unfortunately, they’re also pretty misrepresentative, in that the sliding doors puzzle game that they show is actually only a very small part of what Hero Wars is. Having said that, the real substance of this game is still good fun.

The game follows a formula that many mobile gamers will be familiar with: it’s all about building up a team of heroes and watching them make their way through dungeons. If they’re not up to the challenge, you have to grind and enhance them, or you have to work to unlock other heroes who might be better suited to the challenge. It’s a game that’s really easy to get sucked into, and those who play it will soon find that it has become a part of their daily routine.

Play Hero Wars for free.

Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based gacha RPG from the developer behind Genshin Impact. It features vibrant, exciting areas to explore, difficult enemies to defeat, and a roster of unique characters that you can have on your team.

If you’re new to the game we recommend you take a look at our Honkai Star Rail codes, Honkai Star Rail tier list, and Honkai Star Rail banner guides. We also have builds for every single character, check out Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan and Honkai Star Rail’s Seele.

Pokémon GO

If there’s another mobile game that has kept people coming back for as long as Pokémon Go, you’ll have to remind us what it is. Having launched way back in 2016, it’s still going strong.

Want more like this? Check out our best games like Pokémon Go list!

This was the game that really made a virtue of AR and location-based gameplay, as you battle and capture cute critters near real-world landmarks.

Slay the Spire

When the ultimate deck-building card battler came to mobile, it felt like it had finally come home. Plenty of other mobile games have lifted Slay the Spire’s formula wholesale, some of them quite successfully.

But Slay the Spire still rules the roost with its intuitive yet impossibly deep and varied card-based combat system.

Alto’s Odyssey

If Jetpack Joyride represents the glorious past of the endless runner, then Alto’s Odyssey is its stylish present. The first thing you’ll notice is an art style so sharp and silky-smooth it belongs on the cover of a magazine

But it plays amazingly too, with an incentive-driven structure that keeps you coming back for just one more go.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Neither Android nor iOS are lacking for quality online shooters, but Call of Duty: Mobile is arguably the most comprehensive package of the lot. It bundles together a slick, fast-paced multiplayer shooter with a more expansive Battle Royale mode.

It all looks and moves beautifully too, with top-notch controller support and plenty of modes to try.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MOBAs continue to be big news in the world of eSports, and on mobile just as on PC, League of Legends is the king. Choose your hero and embark on a classic 5v5 lane-running face-off with your fellow players.

What’s remarkable is how true to the original formula this mobile version is. If you’re interested in trying it out, make sure you check out our League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list.

Grid Autosport

There are plenty of fast, attractive arcade racers that seek to emulate the console experience on mobile. But there’s only one that actually achieves a straight 1:1 conversion.

Grid Autosport is the full classic console racer, transplanted to your phone in all its in-depth glory. It remains a startling achievement.

Wayward Souls

RocketCat games hit gold with Wayward Souls, a roguelike action RPG that takes the classic top-down action of 16-bit Zelda and applies some procedurally generated magic to it.

No two runs are the same here as you hack, slash, explore, and die. Repeatedly.

Kingdom Rush

Like The Room, you could take any entry from the four-strong Kingdom Rush series, and you’d have a shining example of the genre – in this case, tower defence.

Lots of mobile games task you with carefully positioning and upgrading defensive units to fend off waves of enemies, but none do it with as much charm or attention to detail as Kingdom Rush.

Among Us

Among Us is a free-to-play online whodunnit takes a fresh and oh-so-modern approach to online multiplayer gameplay, demanding careful communication and no small amount of skulduggery. It’s easy to see why it’s been able to become one of the most popular online games recently.

Join your fellow players in preparing your spaceship for departure, but watch out for the imposter. Unless it’s you, in which case go right ahead and murder your crew.

Clash Royale

The game that launched a thousand imitators, Clash Royale combines a card-battling strategy with MOBA-like base raiding. Playing cards here spawn 3D units onto a simple two-lane battlefield.

As so often with Supercell’s games, the presentation, learning curve, and balance are absolutely spot on.

For more content like this, check out thebest mobile RPGs and best iOS games. If you like handheld gaming but want to play on something more substantial than a smartphone, check out the best portable gaming consoles.