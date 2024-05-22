My.Games’ hit card-based mobile game Rush Royale has reached 83 million installs since its release at the end of 2020. During that time, the game has surpassed $300 million in lifetime revenue and dominated the tower defense strategy game charts since 2021, according to data.ai.

Rush Royale’s unique use of card game mechanics in a tower defense title has helped it carve out a space in the market, helping it to compete with the best mobile strategy games out there. The game’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ruslan Almukhametov, says, “We are thrilled to witness the ongoing growth in player engagement for Rush Royale as we continue to introduce diverse experiences for our players. We greatly appreciate the enthusiasm shown for the game and have prepared exciting new content and surprises for this year!”

One of those surprises is a new event coming to the Isle of Rhandum called The Festival of Talents. Take on the terrifying boss Formidable and his sidekick Funky Monkey using the latest modifiers and complete quests to earn awesome rewards. If you complete enough quests, you can get your hands on the Bard legendary unit to beef up your defenses.

When is The Festival of Talents?

Rush Royale’s new event, The Festival of Talents, runs from May 22 to June 4, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to add the Bard to your arsenal!

That’s everything you need to know about Rush Royale’s installs celebration. For more puzzles and strategy on the go, check out our list of the best games like Candy Crush, or grab yourself some Coin Master free spins and free Monopoly Go dice.

Follow Pocket Tactics on Google News for more mobile games industry updates.