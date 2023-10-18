Coin Master free spins: daily links for October 2023

Are you wondering what Coin Master free spins are? The developer Moon Active releases links every day that you can redeem for extra spins and coins so you can keep playing for much longer. This mobile game combines the thrill of playing slots with the social battling of Clash of Clans to create something that you just can’t put down; in a good way.

In this guide, we’re going to provide you with all of the ways you can get your hands on a few free spins and coins without any of the hard work. We also recommend you check out our Coin Master free cards and Coin Master free coins guides to get even more rewards, and our Pet Master free spins guide if you fancy checking out another Moon Active game.

Today’s Coin Master free spins:

Coin Master free spins October 17:

Coin Master free spins October 16:

Coin Master free spins October 15:

Coin Master free spins October 14:

Coin Master free spins October 13:

Coin Master free spins October 12:

How do I redeem Coin Master free spin links?

If you’re a little confused about how to redeem a Coin Master free spin link, don’t worry, we’re here to help. All you need to do is make sure your Coin Master account is linked to Facebook and then click on one of our links to receive the reward.

Each link only works for three days, so make sure you bookmark this page or turn on notifications to redeem each link as soon as it’s available.

How can I get more Coin Master free spins?

Here are a bunch of tips to help you get even more free spins in Coin Master.

Follow Coin Master on social media

Each day, Moon Active, Coin Master’s developer, provides a bunch of links that you can follow to get your hands on Coin Master free spins. If you keep on top of this, you can get a steady stream of free stuff for very little effort. You can follow Coin Master on Facebook or Twitter.

Want more? Check out CodesDb for a powerful, searchable database of the latest game codes.

Sign up for email gifts

If you sign up for email gifts, you can get yourself a handful of Coin Master free spins every single day just by following a link on your phone. We haven’t encountered any spam from signing up so far either, so it’s a quick and easy method of getting yourself some tasty free spins.

Invite friends

Each time you invite a friend who successfully joins Coin Master through Facebook, you’ll get 40 Coin Master free spins, which is considerable. They don’t even have to actually play the game; they simply have to download it and log in via their Facebook account to get you the free spins. Of course, it’s in both your interests to actually play it, which brings us nicely to our next point.

Request spins as gifts

You can get up to 100 Coin Master free spins per day from friends, though to get to those heights you’ll need 100 active friends who are kind enough to send you a gift each day. Each gift consists of a single free spin.

Unless you’re incredibly popular, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll have 100 friends; let alone 100 that will actually deign to play a game with you. We recommend heading on over to the official Reddit community or Facebook communities to try and find people willing to play with you.

Watch video ads

You can get a limited number of Coin Master free spins per day by watching a video ad. Simply scroll to the slot machine and tap on the spin energy button on the bottom right. If it’s not there, you’ve run out of free spins you can get through this method for the day, but if it is, simply tap on it and you’ll watch an ad.

Spin

Ironically, you can actually get a ton of Coin Master free spins by, well, spinning. If you get three spin energy symbols in a row, you’ll get a bunch of free spins. Pick up a chain of them and you can spin for ages before you run out.

Level up your village

Each time you level up your village, you’ll get a bunch of Coin Master free spins. It’s not easy though, as it costs a considerable amount of gold to purchase new buildings and improve them, and you have to purchase every single one of them, including improvements, to level up. That’s going to cost a lot of spins, as it is.

Participate in events

There’s almost always at least one event happening in Coin Master, and it can absolutely shower you with free spins. While viewing the slot machine, look at the top right of the screen. Any virtual buttons that you can see beneath the menu (which is displayed as three lines) are an event. Tap on one and you’ll see what each event involves.

Take advantage of these events and you can get yourself a lot more Coin Master free spins than usual.

Wait

This is an obvious suggestion, but it’s actually worth taking into consideration. You get five free spins every single hour, and you can only hold a maximum of 50 spins at any one time. That means every ten hours you’ll hit the maximum number of spins, and any Coin Master free spins you would have earned after that will cease to exist.

So, we recommend setting a reminder to visit Coin Master every ten hours at least to spend your spins so you are always earning more. You’ll actually end up earning a huge number of extra spins if you’re dedicated, so it’s totally worth doing.

Coin Master free spin FAQ

Now, we’ll answer a bunch of questions you may have regarding getting Coin Master free spins.

Do Coin Master free spins links expire?

Yes, the daily links that we include at the top of this page expire after three days, which is why we only include those from today and the two days prior.

Can I get 50 Coin Master free spins?

Coin Master 50 spin rewards most commonly appear during in-game events, like those that reward you for raiding or battling other players. There’s also a small chance to get this number from daily links, so bookmark this page and check back often.

Can I get 60 Coin Master free spins?

Yes, though it doesn’t appear to happen often from daily links. We’d recommend playing often and participating in events, and following the social media channels to find out what’s happening soon.

Can I get 70 Coin Master free spins?

We’ve never seen a Coin Master 70 spin reward appear as part of the daily links, but it has been known to appear as part of special events.

To get your hands on this rare reward, we would recommend playing on a daily basis and following social media channels to get an indication of when the next big event will take place.

Can I get 100 Coin Master free spins?

Yes, though not from the daily links. We’ve seen this number of free spins appear often during in-game events, most notably for those that reward you for raiding and participating in PvP battles.

Play often and follow the social media channels for events to keep an eye out for this.

Can I get 50,000 Coin Master free spins?

Again, 50,000 Coin Master spin rewards don’t seem to appear as part of the daily rewards cycle but have been known to crop up during events. Follow the socials and play regularly to get the best chance at this reward.

And that will just about do it for our Coin Master free spins guide. For something a little different, why not take a look at our guide to answers for Wordle today? And if you’re looking for something new to play, check out our best mobile games list, or head over to our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Genshin Impact tier list.