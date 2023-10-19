‘Slaps SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go’ this stick stores so many pet pics

If you’re looking to get the most out of your iPhone 15 or any Type-C smartphone, you should swivel your attention to the new SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C stick range. This updated offering from Western Digital comes in a fresh selection of colorways, including Absinthe Green, Lavender, and Navagio Bay, offering up to 256GB of storage. If you’re anything like me, you could probably use the drive for the thousands of pet pictures taking up endless gigabytes on your phone, making room for something more practical. Or for even more snaps of your dog.

This renewed range of Type-C and Type-A USB drives boasts 400MB/s transfer speeds and a swanky little dual-purpose swivel that keeps your connections safe and secure when carrying the device in your pocket or bag. In terms of storage, only the black colorway is available for those opting for the gargantuan 1TB option. However, if you can make do with anything or less than 256GB, there are the options I mentioned above. Each of these is a perfect accompaniment for some of the devices on our list of the best Google Pixel phones.

Better still, you don’t have to break the bank for one of these smart little storage savers, with the 64GB option starting from as little as $10.49. The value stays in line with the amount of gigabytes on offer as you look at the larger drives. From $14.99, you can double up to the 128GB mark, while upwards of $21.79 gets you the sizeable 256GB offering. That latter option offers more than the base model of the iPhone 15 itself, so the value in spending under $25 to double your storage is pretty apparent.

Even if you don’t need the extra space, the Ultra Dual Drive Go is a must-have for those who often find themselves in need of replacing a phone. Compatible with the SanDisk Memory Zone app, you can easily and quickly back up anything from your phone, laptop, or, well, anything with a Type-C or Type-A connection, so you never have to worry about losing those precious memories – or in my case, all of those puppy pics.

There you have it, all you need to know about the fancy new SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go range courtesy of Western Digital. If you’re looking for something brand new to pair one of these state-of-the-art drives with, check out our iPhone 15 Pro Max review and Xiaomi 13T Pro review.