The best Google Pixel phones 2023

Choosing between the best Google Pixel phones can be confusing, with the company launching several new models throughout the year. Google has become a major player in the smartphone world, and to help you decide which Pixel handset is right for you, we’ve compared specs like battery, screen size, and resolution while looking at how usable each phone is in general.

The Google Pixel 8 is the latest phone to be launched for 2023, but models from the Pixel 7 lineup offer advanced feature sets and camera specs. They also generally cost less than the best Samsung phones running on the Android operating system.

Each year, Google generally launches three handsets: a flagship Pro model, a vanilla model, and an affordable model like the Pixel 7a. If you’re looking for the best gaming phones, the Pixel 7 Pro is a great bet, while the exceptional Google Pixel Fold is one of the best foldable phones on the market. Read on to discover the right Pixel phone for you.

These are the best Google Pixel phones in 2023:

1. Google Pixel 8

The best Google Pixel phone overall.

Chipset Google Tensor G3 Display 6.2 inch 120Hz OLED (1080 x 2400px) RAM 8GB Storage 128GB-256GB Battery 4575mAh

Pros:

Tensor G3 chip

Good price for a new flagship

Cons:

Smaller than the Google Pixel 7

No charger included

The latest Google Pixel generation is here and brings the Pixel 8 to the forefront with some upgrades on the last version.

Though the Pixel 8 is a little smaller than the Pixel 7, it retains a sleek design with a satin finish, that has had a little refresh to keep it modern.

The camera upgrades here include some fancy AI features to ensure your photo editing is top-notch, and there’s also a Macro Focus mode for those of you into up-close photography.

Now, the Pixel 8 comes with Android 14, including some Pixel-exclusive features. There’s even promise of constant updates for the next seven years, keeping your device up to scratch.

Considering how new the Pixel 8 is, it’s price is competitive compared to other brands, but it is still higher than the last generation – though that’s something we can’t avoid.

2. Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs:

Chipset Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7 inch 120Hz AMOLED (1440 x 3120) RAM 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB-512GB Battery 5,000 mAh

Pros:

Photo unblur tool

Value for money for a flagship model

Excellent cameras

Cons:

Battery life is average

No microSD card slot

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the latest in the Pixel line, and holds some better features than the Pixel 7 – however, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the absolute best model for everyone.

This is, however, Google’s most powerful phone. In terms of competition, it keeps up alongside the Samsung S23 and Apple’s iPhone 14 devices. Better yet, the cameras may be the best out there, despite being almost two-thirds of the cost of the best competitors – retailing at $899/£849, or less now that a few months have passed since release.

Thanks to the Tensor G2 processor, the Pixel 7 Pro works like a dream and can handle intense photo editing, and all manner of apps and games, and it even comes with an in-built VPN for added privacy.

However, there’s no microSD or dual SIM slot, so if you want more storage there’s not much you can do. The battery life also lets the Pixel 7 Pro down, so we can’t recommend it as a gaming phone.

Read our Google Pixel 7 Pro review.

3. Google Pixel 7

The best mid-range Google Pixel phone.

Google Pixel 7 specs:

Chipset Google Tensor G2 Display 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Battery 4,355 mAh

Pros:

Battery life improvement from previous models

High-res front camera

Photo unblur tool

Cons:

Expensive

No stylus support

No microSD slot

The main thing separating the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 is the price, so this is a key thing to note if you’re on a budget. At its core, the Pixel 7 is an improvement to the Pixel 6 but isn’t world-shatteringly different. The fingerprint sensor is noticeably better in the 7 than in the 6, but that’s the only really obvious upgrade.

In terms of what differs from the 7 Pro, it comes down to size and resolution. The Google Pixel 7 is 6.3 inches with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, making it a decent option no matter what you’re doing, and not too big to hold for long periods.

The Pixel 7 doesn’t include a microSD card slot, something missing from a few of Google’s handsets, so consider this if you need more storage space.

Read our Google Pixel 7 review.

4. Google Pixel 7a

Best Pixel for under $500/£500.

Google Pixel 7a specs:

Chipset Google Tensor G2 Display 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED (1080 x 2400) RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB Battery Li-Po 4385 mAh

Pros

Great cameras with software support

Impressive performance for the price

Satisfying punchy 90Hz OLED display

Cons

Finicky fingerprint sensor

128GB storage without scope for expansion

No power brick and charging speeds average

The Google Pixel 7a is an affordable mid-range phone. It shares a lot of the functions and features of the more expensive Pixel devices but costs significantly less than the 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7a excels as an all-rounder, with quality cameras front and back, a vivid 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED display, and Google’s Tensor G2 chip. It doesn’t blitz through tasks as quickly as Apple’s A16 chip, but then for the price point, you wouldn’t expect it to. It will handle all of your everyday tasks with ease, just don’t expect it to perform as well as the best gaming phones.

The Pixel 7a does have some downsides. During testing, we noted that its battery life could be better. And if you take a lot of photos, the 128GB storage is also likely to be an issue, as there’s no microSD slot to expand beyond this. Overall though, it’s a great choice if you want to spend less than $500/£500.

Read our Google Pixel 7a review.

5. Google Pixel Fold

The best foldable Google Pixel phone.

Google Pixel Fold specs:

Chipset Google Tensor G2 Display 7.6-inch 120Hz OLED (1840 x 2208), 5.8-inch 120Hz OLED (1080 x 2092) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Battery 4,821 mAh

Pros:

Great for video due to large screen

Decent cameras

Sleek design

Cons:

Hefty price tag

Middling battery

Foldable phones tend to only sell themselves to those who really want a gimmicky piece of tech, and that rings true with this unit – check out our Google Pixel Fold review for a full rundown. That said, this phone functions almost like a mini tablet and is approachable to those who haven’t used a foldable phone before.

The Pixel Fold is a heavy device, which you would expect given that it’s basically the size of two phones, but this could be a dealbreaker for some as it creates a lack of ease in terms of using the phone for a long time.

The good news is that when the Pixel Fold is closed, there’s no gap between the screens and it’s quiet to close. Performance is decent, battery life is okay, and all in all, it’s an exciting first step into the foldable market.

Read our Google Pixel Fold review.

6. Google Pixel 6a

The best budget Google Pixel phone.

Google Pixel 6a specs:

Chipset Google Tensor Display 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED (1080 x 2400) RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Battery 4,410 mAh

Pros:

Smaller size

Affordable Google phone

Cons:

Slow to charge

If you’re not sure you want to jump entirely into Google Pixel phones, then you can still get the Google Pixel 6a for a good price. It’s a little smaller than the newer models, which is a key feature for some shoppers – not all of us want humungous handsets.

It has a 12.2MP main camera, along with ultra-wide and decent selfie cameras to capture your meaningful moments. There are plenty of AI tools available for editing here as well.

The performance of the 6a isn’t the best, but for a nearly two-generation-old phone, it holds up well. The only real downside is the battery life, which unfortunately does not match up to most other models.

How we chose the best Google Pixel phones

When it comes to choosing the best phones for our guides, we take everything into consideration. Just because it’s the newest model doesn’t solidify it as the best (though this is often the case), so we look at the last generation, too.

The storage and power of phones are our main concern given that we love a good gaming phone, but the price point also plays a major part as we want to make sure we’re offering something worth its cost.

The performance of cameras, both front and rear, is something we note, along with how easy the phones are to hold and use for extended periods. Additionally, the very materials and design of each piece catch our eye, too. For more information on how we test our tech, check out our page right here briefing you on what we do with each piece.

