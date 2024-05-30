Scopely, the company behind the mobile games we all know and love like, Monopoly Go and Strike Force, finds itself on the Times100 list of the most influential companies this year alongside gigantic names like Google and AirBnB.

The brand finds itself part of the ‘Innovators’ category. Other key companies in this category include Huawei, AMD, and Google. The other games company to make the top 100 is Epic Games, with the Fortnite creator landing in the ‘Pioneer’ category. You can see the full list here.

Time – and indeed the world – now recognize Scopely for shaping the future of play and being a key figure in the mobile gaming industry after being acquired in 2023 for $4.9 billion – one of the largest transactions ever in terms of the gaming world, coming in at just $2.6 billion less than the Microsoft Bethesda acquisition.

While hardware sales may be declining this year – no doubt with everyone anticipating the release of the Switch 2 – Monopoly Go and mobile games are helping to keep the industry going. Scopely had an absolutely massive success with the launch of Monopoly Go in 2023, and the game has gone on to make over $2 billion, with 150 million downloads in the space of a year.

Co-CEO Walter Driver notes that the team is “immensely proud of this honor, which not only recognizes how far we’ve come and what our fantastic team of Scopeleans has achieved, but also highlights the enduring love of game experiences that connect people around the globe.” Other games by Scopely include Marvel Strike Force and Stumble Guys.

We’re fans of Scopely’s game ourselves and have a dedicated page for free Monopoly Go dice to help you out, along with a Monopoly Go wiki.