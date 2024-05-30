We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Scopely rolls into this year’s Times100 thanks to Monopoly Go

The Times100 list is here, celebrating the most influential brands in the world - including mobile gaming giant Scopely.

Scopely Time100 - the monopoly man smiling at the camera
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

Scopely, the company behind the mobile games we all know and love like, Monopoly Go and Strike Force, finds itself on the Times100 list of the most influential companies this year alongside gigantic names like Google and AirBnB.

The brand finds itself part of the ‘Innovators’ category. Other key companies in this category include Huawei, AMD, and Google. The other games company to make the top 100 is Epic Games, with the Fortnite creator landing in the ‘Pioneer’ category. You can see the full list here.

Time – and indeed the world – now recognize Scopely for shaping the future of play and being a key figure in the mobile gaming industry after being acquired in 2023 for $4.9 billion – one of the largest transactions ever in terms of the gaming world, coming in at just $2.6 billion less than the Microsoft Bethesda acquisition.

While hardware sales may be declining this year – no doubt with everyone anticipating the release of the Switch 2 – Monopoly Go and mobile games are helping to keep the industry going. Scopely had an absolutely massive success with the launch of Monopoly Go in 2023, and the game has gone on to make over $2 billion, with 150 million downloads in the space of a year.

YouTube Thumbnail

Co-CEO Walter Driver notes that the team is “immensely proud of this honor, which not only recognizes how far we’ve come and what our fantastic team of Scopeleans has achieved, but also highlights the enduring love of game experiences that connect people around the globe.” Other games by Scopely include Marvel Strike Force and Stumble Guys.

We’re fans of Scopely’s game ourselves and have a dedicated page for free Monopoly Go dice to help you out, along with a Monopoly Go wiki.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and Google Pixel phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.