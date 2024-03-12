Playdigious has announced today the release of Skul: The Hero Slayer for mobile, bringing yet another wonderful indie game to a whole new audience. Southpaw Games’ action roguelite has already sold over two million copies on console and PC ahead of this release.

Protect the demon race by playing as Skul, a tiny skeleton on a quest to slay the pompous heroes and the corrupt army of Carleon to save the demon king and the rest of your race. Borrow the heads of your fallen enemies to gain new skills and powers to aid you on your journey. Plus, keep your hollow eyes peeled for easter eggs and official crossover content from Dead Cells, one of the best roguelike games on mobile.

As well the 100 playable characters, main story, and Dark Mirror mode found in the original version of Skul: The Hero Slayer on console, the mobile port features a revamped interface optimized for smaller screens, cloud save functionality across Android and iOS devices, Game Center achievements for iOS users, iPhone 15 optimization, and MFi controller compatibility. Each of these features is a staple of Playdigious’ high-quality mobile porting process, so playing on your phone never feels worse than playing on console or PC.

When is the Skul: The Hero Slayer mobile release date?

Skul: The Hero Slayer arrives on Android and iOS on June 4, 2024. You can pre-order the game on the App Store and pre-register on Google Play right now to access a special early bird 10% discount.

That's everything you need to know about Skul: The Hero Slayer mobile.