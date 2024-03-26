We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Upcoming anime game has already passed five million pre-registrations

Netmarble’s Solo Leveling: Arise quickly surpasses five million pre-registrations ahead of the game’s upcoming mobile and PC release.

Solo Leveling Arise five million pre-registrations: A red armoured character on a blue background from the game
Solo Leveling: Arise 

Less than a week since the campaign began, Netmarble’s Solo Leveling: Arise’s pre-registration total surpasses five million across mobile and PC. This achievement is a testament to the franchise’s immense popularity.

Solo Leveling: Arise is Netmarble’s upcoming action RPG adaptation of the hit webtoon sweeping the internet right now. While we don’t have a specific Solo Leveling: Arise release date just yet, this pre-registration period suggests that it’s coming really soon. Fans clearly can’t wait for its arrival as over five million pre-registrations in less than a week is almost unheard of.

It helps that Solo Leveling: Arise’s pre-registration rewards offer you tons of exclusive boosts to get you started. Rewards include legendary artifacts, the Chic Black Suit costume for our protagonist Sung Jinwoo, ten mana power crystals, 100k gold, and “Jinwoo’s cherished partner Yoo Jinho.”

While the game faithfully recreates characters and scenes from the original webtoon, Solo Leveling: Arise also features original hunter characters like Emma Laurent, whose character teaser you can find on the official YouTube channel now.

