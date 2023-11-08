The best anime games 2023

Picking out the best anime games is like deciding on the strongest anime character. It’s difficult. Still, we love a challenge here at Pocket Tactics, so we’ve put together a selection of those we think are the cream of the crop when it comes to Switch and mobile anime titles. All you need to do is decide which is the right one for you.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best anime games on Switch and mobile.

Epic Seven – mobile

As anime games go, this is one of the best. Describing itself as “The Playable Animation” Epic Seven goes to lengths to make you feel as if you are genuinely a part of an unfolding anime. While there isn’t actually an Epic Seven anime, you still get animated cutscenes that are absolutely fantastic.

As a free-to-play gacha game, you unlock a selection of heroes who you then take through a series of turn-based RPG battles. Each of these heroes feels like a clear, distinctive character, and since your team will be built up at random through the gacha mechanics, you won’t necessarily be working with the same characters as other players, which only helps to make your journey feel more unique, and your bond with the characters feel even stronger.

Genshin Impact – mobile

Since its release back in 2020, Genshin Impact has taken the world by storm and has easily become one of the most recognizable anime games of all time. This genre-defining open-world gacha ARPG has invited millions of players into a vast, magical adventure, and it doesn’t show any signs of stopping.

The game sees you take the role of the Traveler, accompanied by your floating fairy friend Paimon, as you explore the seven nations of Teyvat in search of your sibling. Along the way you meet a huge roster of amazing characters, each with their own unique play styles and backstory. The world of Genshin Impact is further enhanced by its wonderfully rich and deep lore, pulling you into exhilarating battles between gods, uncovering secrets of histories long past, and much more.

Combat is also great in Genshin Impact, allowing you to build teams of up to five characters that you can switch between on the fly, as you take on a wide range of monsters with different strengths and weaknesses and explore different elemental reactions applied by your team.

Overall, it’s hard to summarize the answer to the question ‘what is Genshin Impact‘, and what exactly makes it so special. But with fresh content constantly expanding the world with every Genshin Impact update, new Genshin Impact events to explore, and heaps of amazing Genshin Impact characters to meet, there’s never a bad time to take your first step into Teyvat – just be sure to grab some of the Genshin Impact codes along the way.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Switch

I’m putting this here because I want to, not because I feel other members of the PT crew would form a lynch mob if I didn’t. This is by far one of the best Dragon Ball Z games out there, and it runs so smoothly on Switch, which comes as a nice surprise.

As you might expect, this semi open-world RPG puts you in the shoes of Goku and co, tasking you with reenacting the anime, across all of its sagas which includes the Freiza, Cell, and Buu collections.

If you want to know more about this great game, you can check out our Dragon Ball: Z Kakarot Switch review here.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross – mobile

If we’re talking about the best anime games on mobile, we have to mention The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. Even if you’ve never watched Seven Deadly Sins, this game is worth trying purely because it’s an excellent turn-based RPG that offers dynamic combat that’s great to watch. It also has some PvP elements for those with a competitive edge who want to prove their dominance.

However, if you’re a fan of the anime, the narrative is sure to grip you as the show heavily inspires the story, and the world around you is so beautiful that even if you don’t know what’s going on, you’ll be in awe.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Switch

Ni No Kuni II is a great RPG set in a luscious world that’s begging to be explored, earning it a place on our mobile and Switch anime games list. You can find many towns, dungeons, and villages on your travels, and who knows what dangerous beings could lurk around the next corner.

If you haven’t played the first game, don’t worry as this one is set hundreds of years later, and not playing the first won’t leave you too confused to enjoy what’s going on.

The battle system in Revenant Kingdom is fun, allowing you to command all of your party members when roaming the battlefield. Should you be after more information, our Ni No Kuni II review will tell you everything you need to know.

Astral Chain – Switch

The fact this isn’t on our list of the best games like Dark Souls is outrageous, but since I wrote that list, I’m willing to let this slide. Anyway, that’s the perfect way to describe this game. It’s essentially an anime version of Dark Souls for Nintendo Switch. I can’t recommend Astral Chain enough, especially if you’re after smooth, challenging, and rewarding combat. More than that, the lore found in this world is fascinating, and the narrative is intriguing.

Bleach: Brave Souls – mobile

Was there any doubt that Bleach would show up somewhere? Bleach: Brave Souls is a superb mobile game, one that allows you to use all of your favourite characters from the anime. This 3D game features hack ‘n slash combat that’s easy to enjoy as you experience the story from the show, manga, and novels.

To discover which characters to take with you on the journey, check out our Bleach: Brave Souls tier list. Furthermore, it features 3v3 PvP battles, allowing you to team up with friends to take on other players from around the world.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Switch

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is arguably one of the best ‘mon games ever, and this isn’t up for debate. The open-world is a pleasure to explore (even if there could be more going on), and of course, the amazing creatures found within make the experience all the more worth it. Furthermore, it’s not your typical Pokemon game. It changes how you approach battles, and how you catch the titular ‘mon.

On top of that, the story is fascinating. Discover the secrets of the Hisui region, before it becomes what we know it as today, Sinnoh. Check out our Pokémon Legends: Arceus review if you want to know more. We also have a ton of useful information in our Pokémon Legends: Arceus Eevee, Pokémon Legends: Arceus weather, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus Unown guides.

Attack on Titan 2 – Switch

The first Attack on Titan game is good, it allows you to go through the first 50 chapters of the manga, and that alone means it’s worth playing. Whether you’ve read the paperbacks, or watched the anime, the games are so good, but Attack on Titan 2 is the one you should play. Why, you might ask? Simple, because you can create your own character, which does offer something different, who doesn’t want to create a virtual version of themselves to fight titans with?

One Piece Treasure Cruise – mobile

A turn-based RPG that takes place in the One Piece universe? Sign me up! Who doesn’t want to be a pirate – yo ho, yo ho, that’s the life for me.

This mobile game is fantastic and deserves the attention of any and all One Piece fans. Seriously, there’s no excuse not to play, especially when it’s on mobile and is but a free download away. Go on, do it. You’re only doing a disservice to yourself if you don’t.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – Switch

Why play just one Naruto fighting game when you could play three? Plus, the Storm trilogy is arguably one of the best fighting series out there. It offers something different to the three franchises you automatically think of when talking about fighters – Tekken, Street Fight, and Mortal Kombat.

The Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy takes you on a journey, from Naruto’s time as a kid, to the role he plays in the great ninja war.

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Switch

I was trying to keep this to one entry per anime for each platform, but seeing how FighterZ is a fighter and Kakarot isn’t, I think I can get away with this one. This game is so much fun and is another fighting game that surpasses most other games in the genre. It’s so well designed. The combat is fantastic, the roster is massive, and the story mode is enjoyable.

Basically, everything you want from a fighter and Dragon Ball Z is right here. If you want to know who the best characters are, check out our Dragon Ball FighterZ tier list to see where they rank.

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero – mobile

Do you have any idea how difficult it was to pick just one My Hero Academia game? Do you? Well, let me tell you, it was more difficult than deciding what takeaway to have on a Friday night, and that’s serious business. Anyway, MHA: The Strongest Hero is one of the best action RPG anime games on mobile, and I would be doing the franchise a disservice if I didn’t mention it here.

You get to control all of your favorite characters from the series as you explore the open world of Honei. Train to become a hero, fight some bad guys, and save the city. It’s all going on here. Oh, and the game looks gorgeous. I can guarantee that ‘oh, just one more mission’ will happen a lot.

There you have it, the best anime games on Switch and mobile. Be a pirate, hero, or trainer, the world is your oyster with these titles. Or, if you’d rather try something else, our list of the best Switch RPGs has plenty of adventures to offer you. Or, for some blocky freebies, you can check out our Anime Warriors codes and Shindo Life codes lists.