Fall Guys meets Sonic the Hedgehog in new Sega mobile game

Let’s get ready to rumble in a brand new, multiplayer, Sonic the Hedgehog mobile game - coming to iOS and Android later this year.

Key art of Sonic Rumble showing characters like Sonic and Shadow fighting to reach a golden ring
Sonic Rumble 

Aw yeah, there’s a new Sonic the Hedgehog mobile game coming out from Sega and Rovio, called Sonic Rumble. It’s expected to launch sometime in winter, 2024, and here’s what we know about it so far.

The latest addition to the epic franchise, Sonic Rumble, takes you into a new world of Dr. Eggman’s doing, where Sonic and co are transformed into toys. Here, you can amuse yourself in challenges with up to 32 players, as part of Sega’s upcoming mobile multiplayer game. Think of it as a Sonic-flavored Fall Guys.

You can play as key figures from across Sonic’s history including the blue blur himself, Big the Cat, Amy Rose, Shadow, and many more. Plus, you can customize our characters with outfits and accessories using the rings you win in each challenge.

Sonic Rumble comes from Sega and Angry Birds creator Rovio, so you just know it’ll deliver a good experience. The expertise of both studios will ensure that we get a top-quality game that’s sure to get us hooked back into the Sonic franchise – though, we never really left, as there’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 heading to cinemas this year, and Sonic x Shadow Generations releasing soon, too.

If you can’t wait to get in on the action, you can sign up to be part of the game’s beta tests, running from May 24 to 26 in a few different online sessions. Sign-ups are open until May 19.

Well, are you excited? We are, but in the meantime, you can play some of the best Sonic games, and battle it out with your friends in these free games on Switch, too.

