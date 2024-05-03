Sony’s next flagship smartphone is set to release later this month, but if you can’t wait that long, then we’ve got good news. A massive Sony Xperia 1 VI specs leak has given us a better idea of everything there is to know about the upcoming handset.

The leaks come via MSPowerUser, and it tells us that the Xperia 1 VI utilizes Qulacomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with a new vapor chamber design to tackle overheating issues. It’ll pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The display is apparently 1.5 times brighter than last year’s model, while also shifting to a slightly wider 19.5:9 aspect ratio, rather than Sony’s usual 21:9. Welcome news to a lot of people, as it means this handset fits more typical smartphone dimensions, but possibly disappointing for die-hard fans of Sony phones.

Of course, the Xperia flagships are very camera-focused, and this year we can expect a triple camera setup on the rear. There’s an ultra-wide 16mm-equivalent lens, a 24mm main camera with a 2x optical zoom, and an 85-170mm telephoto.

There has been no mention of megapixel count, but we know the main sensor will use Sony’s Exmor T stacked sensor technology. What I’m really intrigued about, though, is that 2x optical zoom on the main camera. Can we expect some kind of mechanical lens movement? Time will tell. Sony has already used shifting optics to provide a physical zoom to its periscope telephoto camera, and it sounds like that will be making an appearance again, too.

On the software front, Sony is finally consolidating its camera apps into a single user-friendly app inspired by the Alpha line of mirrorless cameras. Some new features include human-shape detection, which can track subjects even as they turn away from the camera, and a new Video Creator app for editing on the go.

Elsewhere, we can expect a familiar design with a frosted glass back in matte black or white finishes. There is a slight change, though with Sony adding a knurled edge to the frame to improve grip. Thankfully, the headphone socket is sticking around this time, too. We’ll know more in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, why not up your selfie game with our guide to the best selfie sticks?