Special Forces Simulator codes October 2023

October 16, 2023: We updated this guide after checking for the latest Special Forces Simulator codes

If you need Roblox Special Forces Simulator codes then we’re here to help. This action-packed game lets you tackle intense tactical scenarios, and you can even join forces with your pals to form the ultimate SWAT team. If you’re diving in, then just like so many other Roblox games you probably want some codes, and that’s where we come in.

Special Forces Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • varjoypro – $5000 (new!)
  • ActivityCheck – $5000 (new!)
  • Huevard – level up (new!)

Expired codes:

There are no expired Special Forces Simulator codes.

What are Special Forces Simulator codes?

Special Forces Simulator codes are a specific set of numbers and letters you can use in-game to unlock rewards. Developer Verticy Studios releases codes regularly to coincide with updates, new maps, and new content. You can join the Verticy Studios Discord to learn more, but we regularly check and have all the latest codes here for you already. To stay up to date, bookmark this page and check back soon.

How do I redeem Special Forces Simulator codes?

It’s easy to redeem Special Forces Simulator codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Open Special Forces Simulator
  • Press play on the main menu
  • In the lobby, press the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen
  • Enter the code into the text box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Well, there you have it, folks. That’s all the Special Forces Simulator codes we have for now but check back soon for more. In the meantime, if you want even more amazing Roblox action, head on over to our huge guide to Roblox game codes and find something fun to play today.

