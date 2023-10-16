Special Forces Simulator codes October 2023

If you need Roblox Special Forces Simulator codes then we’re here to help. This action-packed game lets you tackle intense tactical scenarios, and you can even join forces with your pals to form the ultimate SWAT team. If you’re diving in, then just like so many other Roblox games you probably want some codes, and that’s where we come in.

Special Forces Simulator codes

Active codes:

varjoypro – $5000 (new!)

– $5000 (new!) ActivityCheck – $5000 (new!)

– $5000 (new!) Huevard – level up (new!)

Expired codes:

There are no expired Special Forces Simulator codes.

What are Special Forces Simulator codes?

Special Forces Simulator codes are a specific set of numbers and letters you can use in-game to unlock rewards. Developer Verticy Studios releases codes regularly to coincide with updates, new maps, and new content. You can join the Verticy Studios Discord to learn more, but we regularly check and have all the latest codes here for you already. To stay up to date, bookmark this page and check back soon.

How do I redeem Special Forces Simulator codes?

It’s easy to redeem Special Forces Simulator codes, just follow these simple steps:

Fire up Roblox

Open Special Forces Simulator

Press play on the main menu

In the lobby, press the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen

Enter the code into the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

