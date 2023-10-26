Spirittea brings wholesome new life sim living to Switch next month

Calling all cozy gaming fans – we finally have a Spirittea release date! The Studio Ghibli-inspired game will be available very soon to satiate our desire to run a bathhouse in a rural town.

Spirittea will release on Nintendo Switch and PC on November 13, 2023. It’s also coming to Game Pass, for you Xbox players. Who doesn’t love a good wholesome sort-of-hotel game?

Publisher No More Robots announced a new and beautiful life sim Spirittea a while ago now, and a lot of us – myself included – are eagerly waiting to try it out. It combines life-sim elements like those found in Stardew Valley, with the humble rural life of Studio Ghibli movies like Spirited Away, and we’re completely in love with the vibes already.

The wholesome-looking title features a writer who has escaped to the countryside to find inspiration, only to get transported to another world when they drink from a mystical teapot (this sounds like the perfect week off).

Watch the trailer below to see this cozy life sim in action.

The gameplay is a mixture of both life simulation and a management game, all combined together. “Every spirit you help will then turn up at your bathhouse, where you can offer them towels, salts, snacks, and a lovely hot soak. Upgrading your bathhouse with new furniture, rooms, and baths is key to attracting the most exciting spirits, including elusive Lord Spirits, who take up an entire room each.” We can’t wait to get our hands on this one.

