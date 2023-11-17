Redeeming Splatoon 3 codes can net you a heap of awesome in-game customisables. Isn’t that nice of big ol’ Nintendo? So, head below to find all the latest Splatoon 3 QR codes, how to redeem them, and all the other information you need to snag those freebies.

Splatoon 3 codes

Active Splatoon 3 QR codes:

What are Splatoon 3 codes?

Splatoon 3 QR codes are boxes of black dots – a system actually invented to help automotive production lines – which your phone can scan and turn into a bunch of cool stuff. This stuff can be new banners or anything else Nintendo chooses to grace us with.

How do I redeem Splatoon 3 codes?

Redeeming Splatoon 3 QR codes is super simple, just follow these steps:

Screenshot one of our Splatoon 3 codes

Open the Splatoon 3 app

Press the QR reader option

Choose ‘scan a QR code from a saved image’

Select the Splatoon 3 QR code from your photo album

Enjoy the free stuff!

Alternatively, you can use your phone’s camera if you have a second screen available. Just follow the first three steps above, then choose the camera option and snap the Splatoon 3 QR code.

