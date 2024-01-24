Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC release date

Splatoon 3 Side Order, the upcoming single-player DLC for the hit multiplayer-focused ink-based Nintendo Switch shooter, is an interesting proposition. It’s not the fact that it exists, but what story it’s set to tell, that interests fans the most.

Nintendo first revealed Splatoon 3 Side Order in the Nintendo Direct February 2023, with a tiny teaser trailer you can check out below, but now we finally have some solid information and a release date.

Splatoon 3 Side Order release window

Splatoon 3’s Side Order DLC releases onm February 22, 2024.

What is Splatoon 3 Side Order?

Splatoon 3 Side Order is an upcoming single-player expansion for the ink-slinging multiplayer game. In the trailer above, you get a proper look at the gameplay involved.

There’s plenty of challenging combat and a hefty upgrade system based on color chips – which could explain the drab, white world that our octoling is in.

Instead of Lil Buddy, you get Pearl to hang around with – sort of. It looks to be a drone controlled remotely by her that follows you along and chats with you while you splat and slide.

While this isn’t confirmed, it seems likely Splatoon 3 Side Order references the final Splatfest of Splatoon 2. That final showdown was between chaos and order, and the winner, chaos, determined the ramshackle, derelict, and all-over-the-place nature of Splatoon 3.

With the single-player DLC, however, it looks like order may be making an appearance, and not just in the title. The teaser trailer shows off a Pearl-drone, but we feel like Marina will appear, too.

What characters are in Splatoon 3 Side Order?

Some images pop up during Splatoon 3 Side Order teaser trailers for microseconds, and they tell us what we can expect to see in the upcoming expansion. While some images are simply patterns, others just show us characters.

As mentioned, Pearl makes an appearance, and we assume (and hope) Marina does too, but there’s also a new character – Acht – who we’re introduced to.

Anyway, for more beyond Splatoon 3 Side Order, check out our Splatoon 3 weapons, Splatoon characters, and Splatoon amiibo guides.