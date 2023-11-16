Splatoon 3 update – new stages, weapons, and more

Nintendo has announced a new Splatoon 3 update coming on December 1, bringing lots of new content to their ink-based multiplayer Nintendo Switch shooter. It’s this year’s Chill Season, ushering in a new wave of catalog rewards, weapons, specials, and challenges.

If you want to check out the nitty gritty, take a look at the latest Splatoon 3 patch notes right here. Plus, you can see all of the Splatoon characters in case you missed a new addition.

When is the next Splatoon 3 update?

The Splatoon 3 update arrives on December 1, 2023, and brings with it a bunch of new stuff for the Chill Season. Check out the announcement trailer below.

What is in the Chill Season 2023 update?

Hold on to your hats, squids, there’s plenty coming in the new season. There’s a new stage, new weapons, plenty of fresh clothing, and even brand-new music from the band Chirpy Chips.

Eagle eyes can pick the following from the trailer: a new pair of dualies, a blaster, a bow, and most importantly, a deployable shield item as a sub called the Splattercolor Screen. Oh, and there’s a new gigantic King Salmonid boss coming that looks suspiciously like a big Maws…

Are there any new stages coming in the Splatoon update?

Bluefin Depot is the latest stage coming to Splatoon 3, making its long-awaited return from the original Splatoon. This one looks like a fun one as there are moveable platforms that rise up and down… perfect for picking off the enemy team if you ask me.

When is the Splatoon server maintenance taking place?

In order to implement this new update, there will be some downtime on the servers. Below are the times that the Splatoon servers will be down:

Europe: November 30, 1.50 AM – 3.30 AM

November 30, 1.50 AM – 3.30 AM North America – ET: November 29, 7.50 PM – 9.30 PM PT: November 29, 4.50 PM – 6.30 PM

– Japan: November 30, 9.50 AM -11.30 AM

That’s all we’ve got on the latest Splatoon 3 update. For more, check out our Splatoon 3 soundtrack feature to hear me gush about the music.