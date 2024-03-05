The latest adorable farming simulator is making its way to the Nintendo Switch as Rokaplay announces the upcoming Sugardew Island release date. Combine cozy ranching with running your own shop as you work to restore harmony to your new home.

The game begins with your character waking up on Sugardew Island after a storm causes your ship to wreck. The island used to be a place of harmony between humans, animals, and magical forest folk, but an ecological disaster has left everything in chaos. You must use your farming and sales skills to restore peace by opening a farm shop, serving the community, and rebuilding relationships between species.

We love a good farm game, especially one with graphics as cute as this one, and the added element of directly managing a business rather than simply shipping your produce off to someone else to sell makes Sugardew Island stand out from the crowd. The game’s overall goal of restoring harmony to a multicultural community also gives it that little extra spark that not every farming sim has.

According to the game’s Kickstarter campaign, Rokaplay plans to release Sugardew Island on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and other consoles in Q2 of 2024, so if you’re desperate to meet the inhabitants of this magical destination, show your support by backing the campaign or sharing it with your friends. Rewards include digital and physical editions of the game and Rokaplay’s other titles, early access, and a shout-out in the game itself.

That’s everything we know so far about the Sugardew Island release date. In the meantime, check out something completely different with our Ex Astris review and our Mediterranea Inferno Switch review.