The best farm games on Switch and mobile 2023

Farm games have been a staple of the gaming scene for a long time now, with countless developers creating their interpretation of the classic formula over the years. Because there is such an abundance of them, we wanted to make a list of all the best farming games. There’s something about this particular genre that makes it so addictive, but also, very relaxing – whether you prefer the more cartoony style of Harvest Moon, or are more drawn to something like Farm Simulator 22, which opts for a slightly more realistic approach.

The best farm games on Switch and mobile actually offer quite a lot of variety, and these are our picks:

Stardew Valley – Switch and mobile

Chances are, if you’re a fan of farm games, you’ve probably already heard of Stardew Valley, and many of you have probably already played it. If you haven’t, then this game gets our highest recommendation. Inspired by Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley was created by an indie developer and features a retro pixel art style.

You play as a character who inherits a plot of land in a place called Pelican Town, and then it’s up to you how you proceed. You can polish up your farm and grow all the best crops, or you can go into mines and fight monsters to gather ore, go fishing, or even start a relationship and get married. It’s open-ended and full of possibilities, which is probably part of the reason it’s managed to be so successful.

Fae Farm – Switch

2023 has had plenty of wholesome farming games, but perhaps the best release is Fae Farm. Set in the magical land of Azoria, you’re a new farmer on the block tasked with turning a dilapidated area into a blooming field of produce.

You can use spells and potions to help you along here, and eventually create seasonal planters so you never have to wait three months for one pesky piece of corn again. We highly recommend this game, and we’ve got a Fae Farm review right here, along with comprehensive Fae Farm fish and Fae Farm flower guides.

Minecraft – Switch and mobile

Minecraft isn’t exclusively a farm game, but if that’s how you want to play it, then it can totally be a farm game for you. From building barns for sheep and cows so you can harvest their wool and milk (or mushroom soup, if you get a mooshroom), and plenty of crops for you to tend and grow, it’s very possible for you to dedicate all of your time in Minecraft to building and running the ultimate farm.

Meanwhile, there are tons of farming-adjacent activities for you to enjoy, like fishing, mining for ore, tending to bees, hunting, and about a thousand other things too. It’s one of the most addictive games you’ll ever play, and you’ll find yourself just wanting to achieve one last thing for hours and hours.

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise – mobile

“This article about mobile games has an Xbox game in it! Well, I won’t stand for it, I’m calling the police and I hope the author gets the chair.” While that would be a perfectly balanced and well-adjusted response, Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise is actually playable on mobile devices thanks to Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming service. Check out our list on every Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game on xCloud to find out which others you can play.

But, anyway, let’s talk Piñatas. This game is like a hybrid between Pokémon and Animal Crossing. You have to tend a large garden, which, over time, attracts all kinds of living Piñatas (including cows, sheep, horses, and even crocodiles, unicorns, and dragons) with each of them needing you to grow special plants, fruits, and vegetables – an atypical farm game, but a farm game to be sure.

Farm Simulator 22- Switch

Looking for a more realistic approach to farming? Farm Simulator 22 sees you driving around in tractors and combine harvesters as you grow, harvest, and sell the crops on your own farm.

It can be quite challenging to those unfamiliar with the genre because even simple crops need you to prepare the earth, plant your seeds, fertilize them, and then harvest them – it’s a lot of work, but it can be very satisfying.

Harvestella – Switch

Perhaps you want your farming mixed with some combat and RPG elements? Then look no further than Harvestella. Different areas lead you to new adventures and more crops that can only be planted in specific areas.

You’ll be kept very busy between counting crops and avoiding the Quietus in Harvestella. If you want a bit more detail, check out our Harvestella review right here.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Mineral Town – Switch

There are quite a few different Story of Seasons titles on Switch, but we feel that Pioneers of Mineral Town is the best one, especially if you wanna get down and pick some carrots.

In a tale as old as time, you take over your grandfather’s old farm and sow the seeds of success, while making friends in the town and building up a new home. And, yes, you get to look after round cows and cute chickens, too.

Wylde Flowers – Switch and mobile

Why choose between farming and a magical life when you can have btoh? Wylde Flower weaves together a witchy life and a green thumb in a perfect mix. You play as Tara, and can tend to your crops while the sun shines, then flaunt your broomstick flying skills at night.

There’s plenty to do both on and off the farm, though there are plenty of critters to tend to and crops to water. Check out what we thought of it in our review!

My Dear Farm – mobile

My Dear Farm comes from Hyperbeard, a prolific mobile game developer with a penchant for cute and cartoony games.

This is no different – all of your crops have smiling faces to greet you as you go about your work. Make a profit from your harvests and decorate your yard how you like.

Are you planning on grabbing your pitchfork and getting started with any of these games? We certainly hope that you'll enjoy them.