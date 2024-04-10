As the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble release date rolls ever closer, Sega has announced more details about the game’s Adventure Mode, including local and online co-op and a suite of assistive features to make the experience fun for all the family.

In Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, AiAi and the gang visit a tropical island and meet a girl called Palette, who’s searching for the Legendary Banana. They decide to join her on her quest and travel to a range of wonderful worlds in the process, providing a great introductory tour for new fans of the iconic monkey games. Adventure Mode features a whopping 200 new stages to explore across five themed worlds, and you can play them all solo or in four-player co-op!

This new installment introduces a range of assistive features to help new players, younger fans, and disabled gamers alike experience the thrilling adventure. Use the Rewind feature to retry a tricky section, use a Ghost Guide to learn the key techniques, or turn on the Route Guide if you get lost. Plus, you can turn on checkpoints to make it easier to complete difficult levels.

When is the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble release date?

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2024. Pre-orders are open now for the standard and deluxe editions of the game, all of which include bonuses like an exclusive banana-themed cosmetic for your monkey and a Sega pass to unlock all-star Sega characters.

That’s everything we know so far about the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble release date and Adventure Mode. Check out our Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania review to hear how we liked the previous installment, or check out our list of the best monkey Pokémon to meet some more powerful primates.