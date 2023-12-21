Find your festive fave in TapTap’s Pocket Playfest Winter edition

It’s once again time to celebrate awesome indie mobile games with the TapTap Pocket Playfest Winter edition. After the success of the first event back in June, TapTap is running its second showcase of indie games on the platform, featuring community voting, prizes, and the flexibility of cloud gaming.

This winter’s Pocket Playfest is a 16-day event where you can try out demos for awesome new indie games on mobile via the TapTap platform and vote for your favorites to support the developers behind them. TapTap is a cloud streaming platform for mobile games, so you only need to download one app to enjoy all of the indie demos on display during the festival.

While this is a celebration of mobile indie games, it’s also a competition. Each day of the festival, two demos will go against each other in a double-elimination tournament. Vote for your favorite to help it reach the finals and win the Player’s Choice award. Voting also enters you into a giveaway to win one of five grand prizes of $1k, as well as other prizes like a Steam Deck or an Xbox Elite controller.

When is the TapTap Pocket Playfest Winter edition?

The second Pocket Playfest runs from December 23, 2023, to January 7, 2024. Make sure you take part and vote to support your favorite demos and potentially win some prizes. Unlike the first Pocket Playfest, TapTap is available on the App Store, the Google Play Store, and the official website.

That’s everything you need to know about the TapTap Pocket Playfest Winter edition. If you’re looking for more great games to try over the holiday season, check out our picks for the best mobile games of the year 2023 and Switch games of the year 2023.