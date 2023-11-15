Temtem tier list – the best battlers for PVP

Just like its monster-taming inspiration, a big part of the Temtem experience is in taking on battles against in-game AI and online opponents. To do this, you’re going to need the very best, the best there ever was, in fact, but finding out who that might be in a game with so many monsters can feel a little overwhelming.

That’s where we come in with our Temtem tier list, laying out all the best monsters you can call upon from across the Temtem meta. We’ve looked at the individual stats and movepools of all the Temtem available in Crema’s game, and tried out the ones we thought might make you a top-rank player in the competitive format. You can thank us later.

Temtem tier list

In this tier list, we’re looking at the monsters with the best stats, or unique movepools, that make them look like a competitive threat. It’s still early days in the Temtem meta following the 1.0 update, so we’ll be playing as much as we can and updating this list depending on our results, as well as emerging favourites with the community.

Tier Temtem SS Oceara, Golzy, Minothor S Osukai, Tyranak, Nagaise, Yowlar, Rhoulder, Tulcan, Tuvine, Volarend, Cerneaf, Seismunch, Tortenite, Hedgine, A Venx, Venmet, Wiplump, Saipat, Loali, Gyalis, Nidrasil, Shuine, Platimous, Akranox, Chimurian, Granpah, Mouflank, Kinu, Skunch B Turoc, Tuwire, Mimit, Skunch, Mudrid, Myx, Barnshe, Saku, Scaravolt, Aohi, Mushook, Drakash C Momo, Pigepic, Monkko, Zaobian, Valash, Adorobos, Garyo, Vental, Volgon

Temtem tier list explained – the best monsters by type

As you can see from our Temtem tier list, there’s a fair few monsters capable of helping you put together a competitive team. To make it even that bit easier for you, we’ve picked out a Temtem from each type to explain their ranking, and why it’s worth using them as your find your way through the early Temtem competitive meta.

Water Temtem – Oceara

With the highest special attack and joint second highest speed across the entire Temtem roster, Oceara is unparalleled in its SS tier position. In other words, Oceara needs a nerf, but until then, you need to include this Temtem in your team, and make sure you’ve got an electric or nature-type counter ready for facing your opponent’s own Oceara.

Fire: Tyranak

Tyranak’s spread of stats across the board and fire/nature-dual typing make it not only an attacking threat, but a nightmare to take out of the game. With a single weakness to toxic Temtem attacks, and a wealth of attacking moves, Tyranak is a utility monster with teeth.

Electric: Minothor

You should use Minothor just because it’s one of the coolest Temtem designs across the entire roster, but also because it packs one hell of a punch. With a solid spread of stats, and attacks, Minothor is something of an all-rounder with a bit of extra zip. However, Minothor does suffer from a 4x weakness to crystal, so if you see the next entry in this list switch in, that’s your cue to switch out.

Crystal/Wind: Tuvine

There are multiple possible evolutions for the Tuwai you recieve at the start of the game, but the crystal-type evolution Tuvine takes the birdfeed as both best wind and crystal option for competitive battling. With insane defence stats, and the special move crystal plume gatling, your opponents will drive themselves silly trying to figure out how to shoot down this bird.

Earth/Melee: Osukai

If you need a potent physical attacker, Osukai is the pick of the bunch with the highest attack stats across all Temtem. Not only that, but its physical defence is pretty mighty too, you just have to keep an eye open for super-effective special-attackers as they’re likely to take Osukai out in one attack.

Mental: Nagaise

The most potent special-attacker of the fully evolved Temtem staters, Nagaise is helped by its mental/water hybrid typing that helps to provide super effective attacks to a wide range of other Temtem. It’s a little bit of a glass cannon when it comes to special defence and HP stats, but if you’re smart you can work around that with smart switch-ins.

Nature: Cerneaf

The closest you will find to a tank in Temtem, Cerneaf doesn’t look like a Blissey equivalent, but it is. Loaded with helpful abilities to restore party health and buff teammates, Cerneaf also benefits from a single nature-typing that keeps it shielded from 4x special effective moves or a wide pool of bad-type matchups.

Toxic: Volarend

Just like Pokemon’s poison-type, the toxic-type roster in Temtem is full of monsters who make it a nightmare to take them from the field of play. None more so than Volarend, the wind/toxic hybrid bird with one of the highest special defence stats on the game. This toxic tank lands higher than Akranox, Goolder, or even starter evolution Tortenite through it’s movepool at a high level, with some overpowered synergy effects possible through intelligent team composition.

Neutral: Yowlar

Yowlar is a beast, as you will learn in your dojo quest, and you should train one up for your team as soon as possible. With enough bulk to make up for an awful speed stat, a lack of weaknesses besides mental Temtem, and potentially the best offensive movepool of any neutral-type in the game, Yowlar is a must for your Temdeck, if not your competitive line-up.

Digital: Hedgine

Hedgine is the glass cannon extraordinaire of this list, as despite its four times weakness to water, and two times weakness to earth, electric, and fellow digital-types, its speed, special attack, and crazy movepool make for a Temtem that can turn the battle on its head.

With that, you’re up to date with our Temtem tier list for the current Temtem meta, but we’ll be back regularly to update this list according to how the community ranks the many monsters of Crema’s MMO. For more online adventures you can take to with a group of friends, check out our picks for the best mobile MMORPGs.