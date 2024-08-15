The Plucky Squire finally has a Nintendo Switch release date

After watching last night’s Summer Game Fest back in 2022, we’ve been wondering when The Plucky Squire’s release date might finally come around. Now, we finally have an answer.

The Plucky Squire features a vibrant hand-drawn art style as characters move between the pages of a children’s book, before the titular squire leaps out of the page and into the real world, presumably moving from a 2D platformer to 3D. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed how familiar the illustrative art was, as it belongs to none other than James Turner, who you may know as the designer of Golurk, Phantump, Buzzwole, Guzzlord, Sinistea, and Meltan (among others).

Tuner previously worked as Art Director on Pokemon Sword & Shield, and as an artist his work dates all the way back to Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness (he’s responsible for fan favorite Shadow Lugia), so seeing his work on multiple consoles is certainly a shock. We look forward to seeing what the entire team can do after this wildly impressive trailer.

When is The Plucky Squire’s release date?

The Plucky Squire release date for Nintendo Switch is coming on September 17, 2024. Check out the reveal trailer for The Plucky Squire below to get a feel for the title, as well as its arresting art style.

There you have it, The Plucky Squire's Nintendo Switch release date.