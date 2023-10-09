Tower of Fantasy tier list November 2023

When it comes to tier lists, Tower of Fantasy is a bit of an odd one. In this game, ranking Simulacra isn’t really about which one’s the strongest – it’s about the power of the weapon that they unlock. All Simulacra, along with your own character, have the same base stats, but they also have their own unique weapon, and you can only access those weapons by pulling a copy of that character.

Keeping that in mind, our Tower of Fantasy tier list ranks all of the playable Simulacra by the power of the weapon they unlock, and its utility in battle. The benefit of this is that, if you really love the character you made through the Tower of Fantasy character creation screen, or you just adore the design and personality of a lower-ranking, SR character, you can simply equip them with an S-rank, SSR weapon from our ToF tier list and tear through Aesperia without a care in the world. Great stuff.

Tower of Fantasy tier list

Between some serious number crunching and our personal opinion on how the weapons unlocked by these characters perform, we’ve come up with the following ToF tier list. Please note that these rankings are intended as guidelines only, and are likely to change – especially with the new characters Hotta has lined up for us.

Also, note that pretty much all of the characters and weapons are viable. While the SSR rank weapons will usually outrank anything else, we highly recommend filling out your arsenal and testing different rotations and elemental combinations at this early point in the game’s life – that’s half the fun of Tower of Fantasy’s combat, after all!

Tower of Fantasy weapon tier list

Our ToF weapons tier list ranks all the weapons according to their overall performance across all game modes.

Tier Tower of Fantasy Simulacra S Annabella, Claudia, Fenrir, Fiona, Gnonno, Lan, Lin, Liu Huo, Rubilia, Tian Lang, Umi A Alyss, Frigg, Icarus, Huma, King, Meryl, Nemesis, Ruby, Saki Fuwa B Cobalt-B, CocoRitter, Crow, Lyra, Samir, Shiro, Tsubasa, Zero C Bai Ling, Echo, Ene, Hilda, Huma, Pepper

Tower of Fantasy CN tier list

Here’s the current meta in the CN version of Tower of Fantasy. Please keep in mind that the global version is very different from the CN version, with many characters receiving buffs or nerfs before being brought over. Therefore, the CN meta isn’t indicative of how well or badly a Simulacra will perform in the global release.

Tier Tower of Fantasy character and weapon SS Lin (Shadow Weaver), Marc (Dawn) S Tian Lang (Powerbreak), Baiyuekui (Alaya), Lyra (Vespers), Ruby (Sparky), Saki Fuwa (Ryusen Toshin), Alyss (Unyielding Wing), Icarus (Fractured Light), Lan (Lingguang), Umi (Mobius), Fenrir (Glepinir) A Nemesis (Venus), Claudia (Guren Blade), Cobalt-B (Flaming Revolver), Frigg (Balmung), Samir (Dual EM Stars), Tsubasa (Icewind Arrow) B Cocoritter (Absolute Zero), Echo (Thunderous Halberd), King (Scythe of the Crow), Meryl (Rosy Edge) C Crow (Thunderblades), Shiro (Chakram of the Seas), Ene (Pummeler), Zero (Negating Cube) D Bai Ling (Nightingale’s Feather), Hilda (Terminator), Huma (Molten Shield V2), Pepper (Staff of Scars)

