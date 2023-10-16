Tower of Fantasy codes October 2023

If you’re itching to get out there and put a stop to the Omnium outbreak ravishing this world, you’re in luck, as our list of all-new Tower of Fantasy codes can help you get a head start. We update this guide frequently with all of the latest ToF codes, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back from time to time for more rewards.
Tower of Fantasy codes
Active codes:
- TOFBRVIP – one gold nucleus and 50 dark crystals
- MYTOFYEAR – 50 dark crystals, one gold nucleus, five weapon augmentation box II
- ZEKE0808MYOUKEI – 50 dark crystals
- TOF1STSPGIFT – a special voucher
- TOF1STANNIV – a special voucher
- 0811GENTOU1ST – a special voucher
- SHIRLI0811NEMESIS – 50 dark crystals
- SEIKANTSUUSHIN1ST – a red nucleus, two gold nucleus, and two proof of purchase
- TOFHBD – 50 dark crystals and a gold nucleus
- TOFHAPPYBDAY – 50 dark crystals and a gold nucleus
- LETSGODOMAIN9 – 50 dark crystals, gold nucleus, and five weapon augmentation box II
- Link2Domain9 – Domain 9 Voyager title, three red nucleus, a special voucher, a fortress combat equipment box, signet III, 80 weapon development material box I, and 60k gold
- TOFGALAXY – an avatar frame, Galaxy Gamer title, three gold nucleus, 20 SR relic shard box
- YOUKINNOBAKA – one red nucleus, two gold nucleus, two proof of purchase
How do I redeem my Tower of Fantasy codes?
Redeeming your Tower of Fantasy codes can be a little confusing until you know how, as there’s no obvious code button. But, if you follow the steps below, you’ll be snapping up those goodies in no time.
- Launch Tower of Fantasy
- Open the Rewards page by hitting the gift at the top-right corner of your screen
- Head to the rewards tab at the bottom, between ‘special operation’ and ‘newcomer event’
- Tap ‘Exchange’
- Type or paste your code into the ‘redeem via code’ box
- Hit confirm to grab those goodies!
You can access your mailbox and claim your rewards by following these simple steps.
- Open the in-game menu (either by tapping the icon to the top-right corner of the screen, or pressing the ESC button if you’re on a PC)
- Click on the ‘friends’ button
- Go to the Mailbox tab in the top-right corner of the screen
- Click the ‘claim all’ button to the bottom left, or open each mail to claim your prizes individually
Expired codes:
- 24GRANDSEA
- THEGRANDSEA
- SONGKRAN2023
- UA455ELX
- UNCHAINED
- 0330konpekishinkai
- KA5QN8CM
- KA67KAYQ
- LAK73P61
- LAGCKK7X
- LAH34NQM
- LAJ9TK0R
- TENRAN1222ESUTA
- KYOKAGETSUEI
- SOCCERFAN
- TOF888
- TOF666
- ILOVETOF
- GIFTVERA
- 9A98W5P0
- 9AA5GFYG
- ht888
- huanta666
- huanta888
- huanta520
- ht666
- ht520
- YL666
- YL777
- YL999
What are Tower of Fantasy codes?
Tower of Fantasy codes are freebies given out by the developer, Hotta Studio, to help you on your exciting adventure through this chaotic, sci-fi world. We’ll be sure to update this guide when any new codes pop up.
That's everything you need to know about Tower of Fantasy codes.