Tower of Fantasy codes October 2023

If you’re itching to get out there and put a stop to the Omnium outbreak ravishing this world, you’re in luck, as our list of all-new Tower of Fantasy codes can help you get a head start. We update this guide frequently with all of the latest ToF codes, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back from time to time for more rewards.

Tower of Fantasy codes

Active codes:

TOFBRVIP – one gold nucleus and 50 dark crystals

– one gold nucleus and 50 dark crystals MYTOFYEAR – 50 dark crystals, one gold nucleus, five weapon augmentation box II

– 50 dark crystals, one gold nucleus, five weapon augmentation box II ZEKE0808MYOUKEI – 50 dark crystals

– 50 dark crystals TOF1STSPGIFT – a special voucher

– a special voucher TOF1STANNIV – a special voucher

– a special voucher 0811GENTOU1ST – a special voucher

– a special voucher SHIRLI0811NEMESIS – 50 dark crystals

– 50 dark crystals SEIKANTSUUSHIN1ST – a red nucleus, two gold nucleus, and two proof of purchase

– a red nucleus, two gold nucleus, and two proof of purchase TOFHBD – 50 dark crystals and a gold nucleus

– 50 dark crystals and a gold nucleus TOFHAPPYBDAY – 50 dark crystals and a gold nucleus

– 50 dark crystals and a gold nucleus LETSGODOMAIN9 – 50 dark crystals, gold nucleus, and five weapon augmentation box II

– 50 dark crystals, gold nucleus, and five weapon augmentation box II Link2Domain9 – Domain 9 Voyager title, three red nucleus, a special voucher, a fortress combat equipment box, signet III, 80 weapon development material box I, and 60k gold

– Domain 9 Voyager title, three red nucleus, a special voucher, a fortress combat equipment box, signet III, 80 weapon development material box I, and 60k gold TOFGALAXY – an avatar frame, Galaxy Gamer title, three gold nucleus, 20 SR relic shard box

– an avatar frame, Galaxy Gamer title, three gold nucleus, 20 SR relic shard box YOUKINNOBAKA – one red nucleus, two gold nucleus, two proof of purchase

How do I redeem my Tower of Fantasy codes?

Redeeming your Tower of Fantasy codes can be a little confusing until you know how, as there’s no obvious code button. But, if you follow the steps below, you’ll be snapping up those goodies in no time.

Launch Tower of Fantasy

Open the Rewards page by hitting the gift at the top-right corner of your screen

Head to the rewards tab at the bottom, between ‘special operation’ and ‘newcomer event’

Tap ‘Exchange’

Type or paste your code into the ‘redeem via code’ box

Hit confirm to grab those goodies!

You can access your mailbox and claim your rewards by following these simple steps.

Open the in-game menu (either by tapping the icon to the top-right corner of the screen, or pressing the ESC button if you’re on a PC)

Click on the ‘friends’ button

Go to the Mailbox tab in the top-right corner of the screen

Click the ‘claim all’ button to the bottom left, or open each mail to claim your prizes individually

Expired codes:

24GRANDSEA

THEGRANDSEA

SONGKRAN2023

UA455ELX

UNCHAINED

0330konpekishinkai

KA5QN8CM

KA67KAYQ

LAK73P61

LAGCKK7X

LAH34NQM

LAJ9TK0R

TENRAN1222ESUTA

KYOKAGETSUEI

SOCCERFAN

TOF888

TOF666

ILOVETOF

GIFTVERA

9A98W5P0

9AA5GFYG

ht888

huanta666

huanta888

huanta520

ht666

ht520

YL666

YL777

YL999

What are Tower of Fantasy codes?

Tower of Fantasy codes are freebies given out by the developer, Hotta Studio, to help you on your exciting adventure through this chaotic, sci-fi world. We’ll be sure to update this guide when any new codes pop up.

That's everything you need to know about Tower of Fantasy codes.