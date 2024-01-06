UNO Mobile celebrates its fifth anniversary and 300 million players

Mattel163 is pulling out all the stops to celebrate UNO Mobile’s fifth anniversary, as well as reaching over 300 million players worldwide. This special event sees the return of the anniversary shop, a new card collection and deck, and lots more to discover.

UNO Mobile, the pocket-sized version of the global hit party game, launched in 2019 and has since conquered the world, boasting huge player numbers and even an esports scene. Developer Mattel163 is celebrating with the Anniversary Carnival card collection and season pass, which is available to collect until February 28. Once you complete your collection, you’ll unlock a brand-new anniversary deck with “fun on both sides”.

The game’s biggest anniversary shop to date also makes a return, but it’s only available until January 28 so act fast to unlock over 200 special in-game decorations. In the style of Spotify Wrapped, you can explore your “UNO Mobile Five-Year Memories” to celebrate your personal achievements and earn a customized title to match your playstyle.

Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163 said, “Now over 300 million players strong, UNO! Mobile’s 5th anniversary is an incredible milestone! We want to say a huge thank you to our wonderful global players for always supporting us and demonstrating their passion for UNO! Mobile. We look forward to bringing more exciting updates and continuing to build a more accessible and diverse UNO! Mobile community.”

