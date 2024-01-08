Vampire Survivors is a simple game at its core. Wander around, hit enemies, and try not to die. But it’s the little details that add up to so much more, so while you get to choose the different weapons you equip, one of the most important choices is between the different Vampire Survivors characters, as each has their own perks and weapons for you to get to grips with.

With so many waves of enemies, with dozens of bats and skeleton ghouls swarming around you at all times, you need to have your whips about you (pun intended). So study up and make sure you’re using the best character for your vibe, and the best option for your preferred weapon load out so you are maximising your damage and truly slaying those hordes of the undead. For even more great undead-slaying content, check out our Vampire Survivors weapons guide and our Vampire Survivors review next.

Let’s dive into our Vampire Survivors characters guide

Vampire Survivors characters

Character Ability Starting weapon How to unlock Antonio Belpaese Gains 10% more damage every ten levels (max +50%) Whip Unlocked at the start Imelda Belpaese Gains 10% more experience every five levels (max +30%) Magic wand Unlocked with cash at the start Pasqualina Belpaese Projectiles get 10% faster every five levels (max +30%) Runetracer Unlocked with cash at the start Gennaro Belpaese Permanent +1 projectile (all weapons) Knife Unlocked with cash at the start Arca Ladonna Gains -5% cooldown every ten levels (max level 30) Fire wand Level up the fire wand to level four Porta Ladonna +30% area, and -90% cooldown, decreasing by 30% until level four Lightning ring Level up the lightning ring to level four Lama Ladonna +10 health, +10% might, +10% movespeed, and +1-% curse, with each gaining another 5% every ten levels up to maximum of 30% Axe Survive 20 minutes with at least 10% curse active Poe Ratcho -30% health and +25% magnet Garlic Get garlic to level seven Suor Clerici +0.5 recovery and +50 heath. +400% area, with area bonus reduced by 100% every level until level five Santa water Recover a total of 1000 hp Dammario +40 projectile speed, +40 duration, -40% movement speed King bible Earn 5000 cons in one run Krochi Freetto +33% movement speed +1 revival Cross Defeat 100000 enemies Christine Davain -50 max health, -35% might, -25% cooldown, and +30% movement speed Pentagram Get Pentagram to level seven Pugnala Provola +1% might with every level, and +20% movement speed Phiera Der Tuphello and Eight the sparrow Find and open her coffin in the Mad Forest Giovanna Grana +1% projectile speed with every level, and +20% movement speed Gatti Amari Find and open her coffin in Inlaid Library Poppea Pecorina +1% duration with every level, and +20% movement speed Song of mana Find and open her coffin in Dairy Plant Concetta Caciotta +1% area with every level, as well as 20% movement and 10% curse Shadow pinion Find and open the coffin in Gallo Tower Mortaccio +1 amount every 20 levels until level 60 Bone Defeat 3000 skeletons Yatta Cavallo +1 amount every 20 levels until level 60 Cherry bomb Defeat 3000 lion heads Bianca Ramba +1 amount every 20 levels until level 60 Carréllo Defeat 3000 milk elementals O’sole Meeo +1 amount every 20 levels until level 60 Celestial dusting Defeat 3000 dragon shrimps Sir Ambrojoe Starts with +10 amount, but loses 2 every level until six. Then at level 20, +1 amount for every 20 levels until 60 La robba Defeat 6000 stage killers Iguana Gallo Valletto Starts +1 level, then gains 10% growth every five levels Clock lancet Find the infinite corridor Divano Thelma Starts +1 level, then gains +1 armor every five levels Laurel Find the crimson shroud Zi’Assunta Belpaese +0.5% might, projecile, speed, duration, and area, every level. Vento sacro Find and open the coffin in Cappella Magna Queen Sigma 333 max health, 3.0 recovery, 3 armor, +50% movement speed, +50% might, +50% duration, -25% cooldown, +1 amount, +1 revival, +100% magnet, +50% luck, +10% curse, +108 reroll, +108 skip, +108 banish, and +1% might and +1% growth every level with no limit Victory sword Complete the collection

Vampire Survivors secret characters

Character Ability Starting weapon How to unlock Exdash Exiviiq -23 max health, -10% movement speed, -10% might, -10% area, -50% speed, -10% duration, +10% cooldown and +10% luck every ten levels Ebony wings Cast the spell x-x1viiq, or collect little clovers until you unlock Exdash Toastie -99 max health, +20 movement speed, Peachone Uppercut a non-red reaper Smith IV Starts with seven max health, +20% movement speed, -10% might, -10% area, -50% speed, -10% duration, +10% cooldown, +100% luck. Then, gains recovery, might, area, speed, duration, and luck every level. Vandalier Cast the spell ‘maybeimastallion’ in the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane Random A random stat is increased at every level Random Look under previously opened coffins or cast the spell ‘igottagettotheedgeofsoul’ in the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane Boon Marrabio Starts with +20 max health, +30% movement speed, +20% might, -80% greed, -10% curse, and -110% speed. Thousand edge Follow the trail after pillaging Pummarola and Skull O’Maniac from the Mad Forest Avatar Infernas +0.5% cure, +0.5% might, +2% movement speed, and -0.25% cooldown every level. Flames of Mispell It is tangible only in the inverted Inlaid Library, goof friends might then show the way Minnah Mannarah Starts with 150 max health, 0.5 recovery, and -70% might. Then gains +10% might every three levels until 24. Bloody Tear Deal with the consequences of stealing cheese from the dairy plant Leda +5% armor, -20% movement speed, +100% might, +10% area, -10% cooldown, and -80% greed. Holy Wand Investigate the bottom of the Gallo Tower Cosmo Pavone Starts with 20 max health, +1 recovery, +20% luck, +30% movement speed, and +1 revival. Then gains +1 recovery and +1% luck every level, and 1 revival every 100 levels. Peachone and Ebony Wings Visit the fiery balcony in Capella Magna with a pure heart and two good friends Peppino Starts with +20 max health, +2 armor, -60% area, +100% magnet, and -100% movement speed. Gains +10% area on level 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, and 21 Soul Eater Be a good boy in Il Molise Big Trouser +1 gree every level Candybox Master all sixteen accessories in Moongolow missingN[] Randomised every time the character selection screen is opened Axe or death spiral With the most adverse fate in green acres, run off the edge of the world Gains Boros +2 growth every level Heaven sword Find the one place that flowers bloom in The Bone Zone Gyorunton +1 curse every level Bracelet Survive the boss rush with just one weapon Mask of the Red Death +100 movement speed, 255 max health, and +20% might. Death spiral Settle the score with the reaper Scorej-Oni Gains an additional lightning ring every eight levels, up to a maximum of six at level 40 Lightning ring Discover the source of the roaring thunder on the Tiny Bridge

Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell characters

Character Ability Starting weapon How to unlock Miang Moonspell +20 max health, +20% recovery, +1 recovery, +0.2 max health on every over-heal Silver Wind Mt. Moonspell coffin Menya Moonspell -20 max health, +10% might, -10% cooldown, +10% luck, +8 banish, 30 seconds boosted state after defeating a specific number of enemies Four Seasons Evolve Silver Wind Syuuto Moonspell +50 max health, +2 armor, -20% movement speed, +50% might, +50% curse, -30% projectile speed, -30% area, with further boosts after evolving Summon Night Summon Night Evolve Four Seasons

Alright vampire-slayers, that’s all we have for today as we have to get back to Vampire Survivors. For even more great content, be sure to check out our guide to Vampire Survivors weapons and evolutions next.