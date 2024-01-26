A new Verizon Samsung Galaxy S24 deal offers you the chance to pick up one of the latest phones from the Korean tech giant with double the storage you’re paying for. Considering deals like this don’t often arrive until a few months after the launch of a phone, it’s pretty generous of Verizon to offer a way to get more storage for your buck this early on.

This deal applies to all three phones from the S24 Series. You can opt for the base model S24 and get 256GB storage for the price of 128GB at $799.99, or either the S24+ or S24 Ultra with 512GB for the same price as the 256GB alternative for $999.99 or $1299.99 respectively. That’s a lot more space for your pictures, games, and apps, without the additional cost.

If you’ve not been keeping up with the latest in the smartphone industry, these new Samsung phones are well worth checking out, both for their high-end specs and for the slew of Galaxy AI-powered features packed into each. There is plenty of hot competition with the arrival of the OnePlus 12 and a new iPhone 16 Series coming this year, but there’s a reason why Samsung is one of the biggest names in the mobile industry, and all three of these flagships represent the best hardware the tech brand has to offer.

It’s worth pointing out that this exciting offer from Verizon is only available until January 30, so if you want to pick one up for yourself, you should act fast to secure your savings. The deal also applies to contract options, so if you don’t have the budget to pick up a Samsung S24 outright, Verizon is willing to let you pay monthly and still get the newest smartphone in your pocket. How very generous.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Verizon Samsung S24 deal offering you double the storage for the same price.